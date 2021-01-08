Senior snaps LaPorte's three-game losing streak with buzzer-beating 3

LaPorte had been in this position before and faltered.
The Slicers lost both games against Twin Lakes and Logansport in their holiday shootout Dec. 29 by a combined five points.
In another close contest at Lowell on Tuesday, Ethan Osowski made sure LaPorte came out on top. The senior guard drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Slicers to a dramatic 53-51 victory, while also snapping their three-game losing streak.
"Our coach (Kyle Benge) called timeout with about six seconds left after Chris (Mantis) hit two free throws to put them up 51-50," Osowski said. "He drew up a play for RJ (Anglin) to get down court, and he told RJ to drive as hard as he can and then kick it to me.
"I just let it fly, and it went in."
The clutch shot capped off an improbable victory for LaPorte, which trailed by 20 points in the second quarter.
Osowski finished with 10 points, while Anglin added 12 points.
The Slicers have played a stiff schedule so far, as evident by their opponents' record of 57-19, and Osowski said it felt good to finally see their hard work pay off with a win.
He and his teammates will try to build on his buzzer beater with a victory at Lake Central on Friday in both teams' Duneland Athletic Conference opener.
"We've been really close in a lot of games," Osowski said. " ... I feel like we're right on the verge of being a really good team."
Growing pains
Merrillville coach Bo Patton isn't interested in coordinating a soft schedule for his team.
He would rather have his players face tough competition as much as possible in order for them to grow, and sometimes that means taking a lopsided loss.
This season, the Pirates were throttled by Associated Press Class 4A No. 6 Cathedral and Class 3A No. 2 Hammond. However, they also picked up back-to-back victories against South Bend Riley, headlined by Notre Dame recruit Blake Wesley, and rival Andrean.
"We learn some valuable lessons through the process," Patton said. "It's not always easy when you schedule like this, and of course Hammond gave it to us and Cathedral gave it to us. But I always hang my hat on the fact that it's not really a loss but something we can learn from."
One player in particular that has been learning and growing for Merrillville this season is junior AJ Dixon. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, compared to 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.
Patton said Dixon, who scored a career-high 18 points against Andrean, has just scratched the surface of his potential.
"The only thing I can say is that AJ puts in the work," Patton said. "AJ still has a long way to go, but I'm very proud of him. This is a kid who contemplated playing (junior varsity) all of last year as a sophomore, and he ended up being a starter on a sectional championship team. He came back this year more confident and with a new mindset."
Long time coming
Michigan City coach Tom Wells is in his 32nd season as a varsity boys basketball coach in Indiana, and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
The 1982 Angelo graduate knows that he can't coach forever, but he's kept chugging along, and on Dec. 30 he earned his 350th win.
Wells reached the mark by guiding the Wolves to a 69-63 victory over New Prairie in the LaPorte County Holiday Tournament championship. The team picked up another win at Plymouth on Tuesday to bring Wells' record to 351-338.
"I'm just old," Wells said with a laugh. "But, it's really special to (reach 350 victories) with this group and at Michigan City in general. I feel like these guys keep me young, and I really like what I'm doing over here at Michigan City."
Wells added that he actually began his career as a varsity girls coach at Hamilton during the 1987-88 when he was 21.
Since then, he's had stints as the varsity boys coach at Prairie Heights, Griffith, Portage, LaPorte and now Michigan City. He led Portage to a Class 4A sectional title in 2001 and earned three Class 4A sectional crowns at LaPorte in 2004, 2006 and 2014.
Wells credited his success to his players, coaching staff and wife, Laura.
"My wife has allowed me to do this, and she's just been unbelievable," Wells said. "Whether it's feeding (my athletes) or helping them with study tables or just being our No. 1 fan, it doesn't matter. She's been there the whole way."
Safe and sound
Roman Hernandez doesn't remember what happened.
"To this day, I don't really have any specific memory of it," Hernandez said. "All I know is that I fell back and hit my head."
Calumet's junior guard may not recall the exact sequence of events, but Warriors coach Dominique Nelson remembers them vividly.
Hernandez, who Nelson said has a knack for playing tough defense, went for a steal in a loss against Valparaiso on Dec. 30, but as he jumped for the ball, he was inadvertently clipped by a Vikings player and landed directly on his head.
The entire gym went quiet at the Valparaiso Classic as Hernandez briefly blacked out.
"For about 10 seconds, he was out of it," Nelson said. "When he regained consciousness, he really didn't know where he was. He thought he was in Black Oak, which is one of the neighborhood in the (Gary) area. We asked him the score of the game, and he tried to cheat and look at the scoreboard. ... They had to roll him out (on a stretcher), but he gave everybody a thumbs up."
Hernandez said a CAT scan revealed that he had sustained a mild concussion. The junior was cleared to return to practice Wednesday, which was also his 17th birthday, and he is eager to continue leading the Warriors as one of their team captains.
"(My fall) was a scary moment, and everybody at the game was telling me how scary that was," Hernandez said. "I appreciate everybody praying, and prayers do work because without them I don't know where I would be right now."