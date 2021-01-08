Senior snaps LaPorte's three-game losing streak with buzzer-beating 3

One player in particular that has been learning and growing for Merrillville this season is junior AJ Dixon. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, compared to 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.

Patton said Dixon, who scored a career-high 18 points against Andrean, has just scratched the surface of his potential.

"The only thing I can say is that AJ puts in the work," Patton said. "AJ still has a long way to go, but I'm very proud of him. This is a kid who contemplated playing (junior varsity) all of last year as a sophomore, and he ended up being a starter on a sectional championship team. He came back this year more confident and with a new mindset."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Long time coming

Michigan City coach Tom Wells is in his 32nd season as a varsity boys basketball coach in Indiana, and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

The 1982 Angelo graduate knows that he can't coach forever, but he's kept chugging along, and on Dec. 30 he earned his 350th win.

Wells reached the mark by guiding the Wolves to a 69-63 victory over New Prairie in the LaPorte County Holiday Tournament championship. The team picked up another win at Plymouth on Tuesday to bring Wells' record to 351-338.