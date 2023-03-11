BOURBON — Kouts coach Kevin Duzan’s message to his players trailing Bethany Christian 14-12 at halftime was equal parts harsh and brutally true.

“It couldn’t get any worse,” Duzan told his Mustangs, who shot 5-of-19 and made just two free throws through the opening two quarters.

Fortunately, for Kouts, things did get better.

Senior guard Spencer Andrews rallied with 10 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead a come-from-behind 44-40 victory. Kouts heads to semistate for the fourth time in program history and first since winning the state title in 2021.

“You just have to wait for your time to come,” said Andrews, a first-year starter. “You have to be patient. You just have to be ready for your moment, whenever it comes. I’m glad I could take this year and have that moment.”

Fellow senior Colten Hamann got his moment, too, right in the middle of Andrews’.

Andrews hit a layup with about 6:40 left to give his team the lead for the first time since the midway point in the third quarter. Bethany Christian answered with a bucket to retake a one-point advantage but Hamann — who didn’t touch the floor in the first half — got fouled going to the basket and hit a pair of free throws to go up again.

Andrews stole the ball the ensuing Bethany Christian possession and finished with a layup to go ahead three. After a stop, Hamann once again went to the rim and scored the first of two critical late field goals that both padded the lead.

“Colten Hamann came in and gave us a big lift,” Duzan said. “He got some stuff done going to the basket.”

That was the plan. Bethany Christian junior big man Justin Hochstedler drew the defensive assignment chasing Hamann. If Hamann got downhill, it became a mismatch.

“When coach put me in, he told me to be ready to go,” Hamann said. “(Hochstedler) was a little bigger, a little slower. I had to be ready to get going after layups.”

Once Andrews and Hamann put Kouts up, the Mustangs were able to hold on, but only after climbing out of a hole they dug themselves into. They were down 14-7 and struggling to do anything offensively midway through the second quarter, which Duzan blamed on nerves.

Kouts (17-9) missed its first eight tries from beyond the arc. It wasn’t until senior Japheth Anweiler hit from long distance midway through the third that Andrews said the Mustang offense finally kicked into gear.

“We weren’t playing our game,” Anweiler said. “I knew when we were down three and had gotten some stops I needed to hit it.”

Bethany Christian (16-11) never quite did the same. Hochstedler scored a team-high 12 points almost exclusively in the post while the rest of his teammates combined to shoot 0-of-14 from beyond the arc.

“I told them if they don’t shoot 3s, they won’t score well and we can keep them (about) in the 30s” Duzan said. “We kept them (about) in the 30s. I thought we might score a little more than 30 but told them at halftime I don’t care what the score is as long as we’ve gone one more.”

Kouts’ run through the state tournament continues after first avenging two losses to Morgan Township in the sectional championship and now moving forward to the two-game semistate. The Mustangs will find out their opponent and game location Sunday.

Kouts supporters quickly flooded the floor at Triton High School to celebrate the victory once the trophy was presented. Amongst the mess of players, family and fans senior Matthew Baker appeared to have the moment set in at once.

“Oh my god, we’re going to semistate,” Baker said. “We’re going to semistate.”