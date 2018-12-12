Local
Gary Old Timers athletic banquet set for Jan. 9: The Gary Old Timers Athletic Association's 73rd annual banquet is set for Jan. 9.
This year's honoree is Bill Dorulla, athletic director of Crown Point High School.
The honored guest speaker is Mark Giangreco, sports director and lead sports anchor for WLS-TV in Chicago, and an ESPN Radio contributor.
Dinner tickets are available for $35.00 per person. For further information, call Tom Kayes 219-736-5269.
Pro football
Seahawks lose LB Mychal Kendricks for season to knee injury: Mychal Kendricks' awkward season came to an abrupt end Wednesday when the linebacker was placed on injured reserve after injuring his left leg in the Seattle Seahawks' win over Minnesota.
Coach Pete Carroll said Kendricks will need surgery to repair what sounds like a pair of injuries to his left knee and leg. Carroll didn't get into specifics.
"There's a little nick in there. There's a couple of things they're going to work on. It's not a terrible knee injury but it's going to take a little bit," Carroll said, noting it likely would have taken Kendricks at least six to eight weeks of recovery to come back.
The injury brought an end to a roller coaster season for Kendricks. The Minnesota game Monday night was his first following an eight-game suspension handed down by the NFL after Kendricks pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges. Kendricks was originally suspended indefinitely but the suspension was reduced.
Kendricks started the season in Cleveland but he was released in late August after he was charged. Seattle signed him before Week 2 and he played in three games prior to his suspension.
Pro baseball
McCutchen, Phillies finalize $50M, 3-year deal: All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a back-loaded $50 million, three-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2022.
McCutchen gets $10 million next season, $17 million in 2020 and $20 million in 2021. The Phillies have a $15 million option for 2022 with a $3 million buyout.
The 32-year-old was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, topping .300 in batting average from 2012-14. He was the NL MVP in 2013.
McCutchen spent nine years with Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Francisco last winter. He was dealt to the New York Yankees on Aug. 31 and hit .255 with 20 homers and 65 RBIs in 155 games overall this year.
McCutchen has 223 homers, a .287 average and 790 RBIs in 10 major league seasons.