Boys basketball
LaPorte, Munster, Portage to sell basketball tournament tickets: Season tickets for the Class 4A Penn Sectional available in the LaPorte athletic office, beginning Thursday. Cost of a season ticket is $10. Single session tickets will be available at the gate for $6 each.
Munster will be selling season tickets for the Class 4A Crown Point Sectional, starting Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tickets will also be on sale at the same time Feb. 25 and 26 and from 8 to noon Feb. 27.
Portage will be hosting a Class 4A sectional. Single-game and season tickets will be on sale. Doors will open an hour before the start of each session.
College basketball
Redhawks men take home hardware: Indiana University Northwest senior guard Chris Dixon-Williams was named the Association of Independent Institutions’ Co-Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and the Redhawks' Javier Heredia was named the conference's men's basketball coach of the year, the league announced Thursday.
Dixon-Williams leads the Redhawks in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game. He also averages 3.8 assists per game. Dixon-Williams has made 43.6 percent of his 3-point field goals and 82.5 percent of his free throws.
Dixon-Williams shared the player of the year honor with College of the Ozarks (Missouri) forward Ethan Davidson.
The Redhawks (23-6) earned the top seed in this weekend’s conference tournament and play Lincoln Christian University in the tournament quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Friday in Lincoln, Illinois. IU Northwest is ranked No. 21 nationally among NAIA Division II teams.
Dixon-Williams and teammate Rashad Richardson were named first-team all-conference. IU Northwest's Armon Williams was named second-team all-conference.
Borgen named top newcomer: Indiana University Northwest’s Michelle Borgen garnered the Association of Independent Institutions’ Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year honor, the conference announced Thursday.
She leads the Redhawks in scoring (17.4 ppg), rebounds per game (8.6) and blocked shots (41). She has helped the team to a No. 18 Division II national ranking entering this weekend’s A.I.I. championship tournament.
Borgen and teammate Grayce Roach were named first-team all-conference. IU Northwest's Chloe Salman (second team) and Gina Rubino (honorable mention) also were named all conference.
Purdue Northwest falls in GLIAC play: Shae Rhonehouse scored 20 points but Purdue Northwest lost 79-64 to Ferris State on homecoming.
Bayley Goodman added 12 points. Molly DeValkenaere had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Pro football
Bears release tight end Dion Sims: The Bears have released tight end Dion Sims.
Signed by Chicago in 2017 after spending his first four years with Miami, Sims caught 17 passes for 189 yards over 22 games the past two years. But he went from making 14 starts to playing in just eight games last season — Chicago's first under coach Matt Nagy.
Sims suffered a concussion at Buffalo on Nov. 4 and was placed on injured reserve two weeks later.
Men's basketball
Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway: Longtime Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man along an interstate late Wednesday night as he tried to avoid hitting the man's disabled vehicle, police say.
Syracuse police say Jorge Jimenez, 51, was an occupant in a black Dodge Charger with three others when they apparently lost control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail before midnight Wednesday on I-690 in Syracuse.
Boeheim struck Jimenez with his GMC Acadia while trying to avoid the disabled car, which was resting perpendicular on the darkened highway. The group had been heading toward the median for safety. Jimenez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another man in the group suffered minor injuries in the accident, police said.
Gymnastics
Michigan AG's office takes over investigation of Geddert: Michigan's new attorney general says her office is taking over an investigation of complaints against former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team coach John Geddert, who operated a gym where ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar molested athletes.
Dana Nessel made the announcement Thursday while updating the status of the state's probe of Michigan State University, where Nassar worked. Until now, the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office has been investigating unspecified complaints against Geddert.
During Nassar's sentencings, some victims complained that Geddert was physically abusive and indifferent to injuries, and forced them to see Nassar. He has insisted that he had "zero knowledge" of Nassar's crimes.
Also Thursday, Nessel renewed her call for Michigan State to release 6,000 documents to investigators and said her office wants to interview former interim school president John Engler.
Wagering
State lawmakers place their bets on sports gambling: Kentucky's public employee pension system, $39 billion in the red, is among the worst-funded retirement plans in the country and has vexed lawmakers for years as they sought a solution.
Now some lawmakers think they've found at least a partial fix: sports gambling.
Several bills introduced this year would legalize it in the state, a step made possible by a U.S. Supreme Court decision last May that ended Nevada's monopoly. A portion of the money the state would take in would go toward plugging the gap in the underfunded pension system.
Kentucky is one of at least 22 states where lawmakers this year are considering legislation to legalize sports gambling. Seven states joined Nevada and legalized it last year after the Supreme Court's decision.