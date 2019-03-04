Boys basketball
Ross honored: Andrean sophomore Kyle Ross posted a double-double in all three sectional games and was this week’s Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week honoree for District 1.
The 6-foot-7 Ross averaged 23.3 points and 15.0 rebounds over three games in leading Andrean to the Class 2A Lake Station Sectional title.
Ross opened with 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 54-51 win over Bishop Noll. He followed with 29 points, 22 rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks in a 62-56 victory over Lake Station.
Ross completed his week with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in a 70-64 triumph over Bowman Academy in the sectional final.
Over three games, Ross went 23 of 41 on field goals, 6 of 15 on 3-pointers and 18 of 23 on free throws as the 59ers improved to 17-8.
College baseball
Military All-Stars coming back to Whiting: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen will play host to the U.S. Military All-Stars on July 22 in Whiting, the Oilmen announced Monday.
The All-Stars team is comprised of active duty servicemen from all branches of service around the world.
This will mark the fourth time the U.S. Military All-Stars have visited Oil City Stadium to play the Oilmen with the prior meetings occurring in 2012, 2013 and 2016.
Pro golf
Woods withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with neck strain: Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck injury, delivering a big blow to the Orlando tournament that surged in popularity when he played last year.
Woods announced his decision in two posts on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.
"Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I've had for a few weeks, I'm forced to withdraw from the API," Woods posted. "I've been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players."
Woods had the chance to set a PGA record for most career wins at a tournament, racking up eight previous wins at Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge.
He shared a warm relationship with Arnold Palmer, the magnetic tournament host who personally invited top golfers to participate in the tournament up until his death. Since then, Woods has been among the stars who promised to keep supporting the tournament in honor of Palmer.
"I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans," Woods posted. "Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it."