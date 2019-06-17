Prep basketball
Region players participating in showcase: A number of boys and girls basketball players from Northwest Indiana have been selected to participate in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/IHSAA Underclass Showcase events in the coming weeks.
The event is designed to help top prospects from around the state gain college exposure. Of the 120 boys and 117 girls who are participating, the following players are from the Region:
• Nick Anderson, Lake Central, Class of 2020
• Luka Balac, Munster, 2021
• Austin Darnell, Washington Township, 2020
• DaVion Davis, Calumet, 2020
• Johnell Davis, 21st Century, 2020
• Josh Davis, Munster, 2020
• Jeffrey Hemmelgarn, Munster, 2020
• Triyonte Lomax, 21st Century, 2020
• Christopher Mantis, Lowell, 2021
• Garrett Ott-Large, LaPorte, 2020
• Quimari Peterson, West Side, 2021
• Kyle Ross, Andrean, 2021
• Keon Thompson, Merrillville, 2021
• Jake Wadding, Chesterton, 2020
• Jalen Washington, West Side, 2022
Girls
• Taylor Austin, Lake Station, 2021
• Sahara Bee, Morgan Township, 2020
• Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, 2022
• Kristen Cravens, Portage, 2020
• Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll, 2021
• Aleena Mongerie, Munster, 2021
• Ryin Ott, LaPorte, 2021
• Alyna Santiago, Crown Point, 2021
• Dash Shaw, West Side, 2020
• Abby Stoddard, Crown Point, 2020
• Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, 2022
• Trinity Thompson, Michigan City, 2021
• Sara Zabrecky, Lake Central, 2020
The boys showcase is June 22. The girls showcase is July 15. Both will take place at Ben Davis in Indianapolis. The event is open to the public and costs $5 per person per day.
College baseball
Guzek honored: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen’s Jack Guzek earned his second Midwest Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week award of the season, the league announced Monday.
Facing the Bloomington Bobcats, Guzek struck out the first eight batters who stepped in against him.
Guzek finished with one earned run, 11 strikeouts and two walks in his six innings.
Pro football
QB Josh McCown retires after 16 NFL seasons: Quarterback Josh McCown has announced he is retiring from playing football after an NFL career that spanned 16 NFL seasons and included stints with 10 teams.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, writes in a piece for The Players' Tribune on Monday that he will be helping coach his two sons — also quarterbacks — in high school this year.
He played the last two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017 and as a veteran backup to rookie Sam Darnold last year.
McCown issued a statement through agent Mike McCartney shortly before the NFL's new business year began in March that his desire to continue playing remained strong, but he wanted to spend more time with his family to consider his options. McCown, an unrestricted free agent, made the Jets aware of his situation, and New York signed Trevor Siemian to serve as the backup to Darnold this season.
McCown finished with 17,707 career yards passing with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He was a third-round draft pick of Arizona in 2002 and also spent time with Detroit, Oakland, Miami, Carolina, San Francisco, Chicago, Tampa Bay and Cleveland before joining the Jets.