There was no reason to wait.
Johnell Davis probably could’ve reeled in a few more Division I scholarship offers, but 21st Century’s standout senior guard has made up his mind. After his final prep season with the Cougars, Davis plans to continue his basketball career at Florida Atlantic.
He announced his verbal commitment in a video montage on Twitter and expressed gratitude for his high school and AAU coaches, as well as his close friends and family. Davis went on an official visit to FAU in April and because he's built a strong relationship with coach Dusty May, his choice to join the Owls was an easy one.
“I like how they run their program,” said Davis, who committed on Aug. 14 and also held offers from Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois. “I like the coaching staff and how they treat their players. I think I can come in and help impact the team and play right away.”
Following a noteworthy junior season, Davis was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass All-State Supreme 15. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged team highs of 25.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game and ranked second on the squad with 3.2 assists.
Davis has increased his scoring average every year of his prep career — including a 9.5-point jump from his sophomore to junior campaign — and had nine 30-point games last season. His most explosive performance came in a two-point loss to Fishers in which he scored 45 of his team’s 86 points and made 18 of his 26 shots.
With another season approaching, Davis has already proven that he is one of the most prolific scorers in the Region. However, recruiting analyst Trevor Andershock of Indiana Basketball Source believes the senior’s willingness to adapt is what sets him apart. Andershock saw Davis play several times in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League with his AAU team, the Indy Heat.
“He just did all of the dirty work for Indy Heat,” Andershock said. “He came off of the bench for them and probably played under 20 minutes a game and held his own against big-time competition. I just liked how he fit in and did whatever it took to get on the floor and help his team win. That's a lot different from what he had to do for 21st Century.”
According to Andershock, Davis averaged 8.2 points and an impressive 7.8 rebounds over a 19-game span in the Nike EYBL. Considering that almost every AAU team on that circuit has a 7-footer roaming the paint and grabbing rebounds, Andershock emphasized that Davis’ ability to compete on the glass should not be overlooked.
“It says a lot about him to accept that role and do it at such a high level,” Andershock said. “You’re almost playing at a college level in the EYBL with the size and athleticism. It should get him ready for (FAU), and he knows he has to keep improving if he wants to dominate at that next level, too.”
Cougars coach Rodney Williams commended Davis for his relentless work ethic and has no doubt that he will continue to develop. He added that Davis has already built an astonishing legacy with the Cougars and is the best player to come through the program since 2016 graduate Eugene German.
The 6-foot combo guard, who is now a senior at Northern Illinois, led the state in scoring at 33.5 points per game and had two 50-point games during his final prep season. Before he graduated, Williams said German told him that Davis, who was an eighth-grader, would be even better than him.
Now that the FAU recruit is gearing up for his last high school season, Williams thinks German’s bold prediction has come to fruition.
“Johnell does a little bit more than Eugene, and at that time, Eugene was the best we had ever seen,” Williams said. “But this young man has the opportunity to break Eugene’s school scoring record. More than likely, he’ll do it. He’s just a complete ball player and very unselfish. He’s the real deal.”
The Cougars have won four consecutive Class A sectional championships, yet Davis has his eyes set on something bigger. The Gary native hopes to cap off his prep career by claiming the first state title in school history, while also showing kids in his hometown that anything is possible.
“I come from nothing,” Davis said. “I grew up in the Dorie Miller Projects, and I just kept telling myself, ‘I gotta make it out of here.’ That was always my goal.”