MERRILLVILLE — Standout forward Kyle Ross is no longer a student or basketball player at Andrean.

59ers coach Brad Stangel shared the news with The Times following his team's 69-63 home win over Merrillville on Saturday night. The school's assistant principal and athletic director, Kelly Fitzgerald, confirmed Ross' status Monday morning.

"He is withdrawing from Andrean," Fitzgerald said. "It was their family decision."

Fitzgerald could not disclose why or when exactly the junior chose to withdraw.

Last season, Ross led the 59ers to their first state championship in boys basketball and firmly established himself as one of the top players in the Region. He averaged a team-high 16.9 points, a team-high 9.2 rebounds and a team-high 1.4 blocks per game during his sophomore campaign.

In the Class 2A state title game against Linton-Stockon, Ross tied former guard Johnny Carrothers for a game-high 16 points. He also recorded a double-double in six of Andrean's seven playoff games.

This year, Ross only appeared in one game for the 59ers, which was their season-opener. The junior had six points, four rebounds and one steal in the team's 58-47 road loss to Lake Central.

Over the summer, Ross announced via Twitter that he received a Division I scholarship offer from Wisconsin-Green Bay. He also competed in the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy at Illinois.

Ross' withdrawal is a significant loss for the defending Class 2A state champions. Andrean started the season 1-3, defeating Morton at home, but did secure a noteworthy victory against Merrillville in the Battle of Broadway to get back in the win column.

