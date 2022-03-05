State contender 21st Century beats Marquette for seventh sectional title

KOUTS — Marquette looked to cut into 21st Century's eight-point lead, but Lemetrius Williams secured a steal and pushed to Roy Cast for an emphatic slam dunk.

It was the exclamation point on a 67-56 Cougars' win for their seventh sectional title.

“I felt we had it in the bag,” Cast said. “We could just take it home, go to our next team, go to regionals, win it all.”

The Cougars wouldn’t have gotten there without the play of Quintin Floyd, who came off the bench to pour in 21 points and grab four rebounds. It’s a role he’s accepted.

“I was coming off the bench to build my confidence,” Floyd said. “My team wanted me to win, so I come off the bench.”

Floyd, a 6-foot-4 junior forward, buried a 3-pointer in his first shot of the game, and he was quickly into the flow. He finished the first half with six points as 21st Century led 39-36.

Coach Larry Upshaw said Floyd sits in the early part of the game to see where he can contribute.

“He really needs to watch the game for a minute, but he's a pure scorer,” Upshaw said. “He can put the ball in the hole. I’m proud of him. He’s been a two-year starter, three-year varsity player, and he accepted his role because he wanted to win.”

Marquette played a 2-3 zone for most of the game, and 21st Century held the ball for a couple minutes to start the third quarter to try to draw them out. The zone allowed Marquette to knot the game at 43 after three quarters.

The Cougars came out with a man-to-man press to start the fourth quarter and opened with a 7-0 run to take a 50-43 lead.

“We got some deflections, and (Demetrius) Moss did a great job of protecting the basket,” Upshaw said.

“We’ve been working on it all season,” said star guard Ashton Williamson. “We couldn’t get it right, and we got it right at sectionals.”

Floyd then took over the game, scoring 13 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.

“The key is sticking to my role and just playing hard,” he said. “I post up everyday at practice, play a role and play hard. Run the court, and everything will come to you.”

Game summary

How 21st Century won: The Cougars’ pressure defense gave the Blazers fits the entire game, and the opportunistic Cougars collected 15 steals. A 3-pointer by Marquette’s Connor Bakota cut the deficit to 56-51, but Floyd answered with a conventional 3-point play to bump it back to 59-51 with 3:25 left in the game to set up the wild finish.

Impact player: Williamson finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Coach Upshaw said he’s an incredible leader and is like having a coach on the floor. “He has stuff that you just can’t teach,” Upshaw said.

Marquette wrap: The Blazers will graduate just three seniors, two of whom start in Kaden Manna and Sam Johnson. Junior forward Lukas Balling dropped in a game-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Manna added 10 points.

Quotable: “Lukas (Balling) is good ballplayer. People need to start talking about Lucas. And I don’t know why people aren't, but they need to start talking about him. He's really good. He's only a junior.” – Marquette coach Ray Tarnow.

Up next: The Cougars advance to next Saturday’s Triton Regional where they will play North White in the first game. Host Triton plays Fremont in the other regional semifinal.

