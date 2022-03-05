State No. 1 Chesterton channels 'underdog' mentality, wins fifth sectional title

PORTAGE — Those within the Chesterton program still consider themselves the underdog.

It’s ironic but true.

The unbeaten Trojans (26-0) defeated Portage 59-31 in the Class 4A Portage Sectional finals to claim their fifth sectional championship in program history. The trophy will pair with a Duneland Athletic Conference title they won during the regular season.

The Times ranked Chesterton as preseason No. 1 among area schools and kept it there all season long. By January, the Trojans climbed to the No. 1 spot in the state’s AP Poll and haven’t relinquished it since starting the year off the list entirely.

Despite all of that there are still Trojans who consider themselves overlooked, slighted even. It’s become part of the team’s identity it’ll take with it to a Class 4A regional matchup against South Bend Adams (14-12) at Michigan City next weekend.

“We have a lot to prove,” senior point guard Travis Grayson said. “We have a chip on our shoulder, especially being a team coming from Northwest Indiana. We don’t get much respect out here. We don’t get much respect. We still have people hating on the fact that we’re a No. 1 team from Northwest Indiana and like the Indy schools or whatever think they can just run all over Northwest Indiana teams.

“We don’t like that.”

You can’t control what people outside the program think, say or do, Chesterton coach Marc Urban said while still holding one of the nets his players cut down in Portage’s gym. What the Trojans can control is their individual mindset and how they perceive themselves.

Chesterton doesn’t run a Division-I commit or signee out on the floor. Grayson is the closest thing the Trojans have to one and Urban insists his star point guard is overlooked and under-recruited despite averaging 20 points per game as the best player on a team considered to be the best Class 4A school throughout the latter two-thirds of the season.

Northwest Indiana hasn’t sent a team to the Class 4A state finals since Lake Central finished runner-up to Indiana Arsenal Technical the 2013-14 season. E’Twaun Moore’s 2006-07 EC Central team was the last to win it.

“We hear things like you’re not as good as you think you are,” Urban said. “It’s not like we have McDonald’s All-Americans going around everywhere. We’re talented but we play together. They play extremely hard and they’re extremely tough. We’ve just got to make sure we stay hungry, that we stay pedal to the metal and just keep enjoying the ride.”

Chesterton trailed in the fourth quarter of five of its last 10 wins dating back to its 59-51 victory against Warsaw to start February. The Trojans fell behind DAC rivals Merrillville, Michigan City and Portage each by double digits before rallying for come-from-behind regular-season wins during that same span.

It took Grayson scoring 40 points and an overtime period for Chesterton to knock off Valparaiso to win the DAC and preserve the senior class’ unblemished 52-0 record in the comforts of their own gym. Simply advancing to the sectional final required Chesterton to overcome a five-point halftime deficit against a Merrillville team that just two nights earlier upset the Vikings.

Chesterton’s record is perfect. Keeping it that way hasn’t been.

“We find ways to win,” senior guard Carson Parrish said. “We play with a little chip on our shoulder because that’s how we’ve always been. We just want to win. That’s all we think about.”

Fellow senior forward Chris Mullen said it boils down to the competition even inside the Trojans’ own practice. They’re the ones challenging each other each day.

“We’re really competitive people who all want to win badly,” Mullen said, “and we’re willing to do whatever that takes.”

Chesterton’s students mobbed Grayson, Mullen, Parrish and the other Trojans after the final buzzer sounded on their sectional championship win.

At a listed 5-foot-10 on the roster, Grayson became lost in the sea of students but never let go of the game ball.

“We just like playing hard,” Grayson said. “We don’t have a Romeo Langford on this team. We don’t have a Gary Harris. But we’ve got a bunch of guys that play hard and are connected and want to win together. That’s what makes us a great basketball team.”

Game Summary

How Chesterton won: Chesterton outscored Portage 14-6 in the second quarter with Indians' junior guard Kamari Slaughter confined to the bench with three early fouls he picked up in the first quarter and then ran away in the second half to win 59-31.

Notable: The sectional title is Chesterton’s fifth in program history and second under the guidance of Urban, who is in his sixth year.

Impact player: Grayson continued to provide the Trojans’ heartbeat on both ends of the floor. He scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, got hands on five steals and dished out four assists.

Portage wrap: First-year Portage coach Bryon Clouse guided the Indians to their best season since having an identical 17-9 record in 2014-15. Slaughter will return as one of the area’s top scorers at 15.6 points per game this season and a trio of freshman in Grant Clark, Michael Wellman and Sam Wellman were all major contributors that will return as a solid foundation for seasons to come.

Quotable: “I’m extremely proud of this group. It’s the most connected group I’ve ever had. We’ve got great leadership and we’ve got a great group of guys. I’ve got a great staff. It’s something that all works together. We’re going to enjoy it tonight and make sure we get back to work Monday and be prepared for next week.” —Chesterton coach Marc Urban.

Up next: Chesterton will play South Bend Adams at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Michigan City Regional. The winner of that game will take on whoever emerges from the Penn-Munster game for a regional championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.