State No. 1 Chesterton keeps rolling, even on nights when shots won't fall

Chesterton couldn't hit an outside shot against Portage last Friday night — literally.

But it didn't matter for the No. 1 team in Class 4A according to the Associated Press and the top-ranked team overall in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys all-class poll.

Senior Travis Grayson and sophomore Justin Sims willed Chesterton back late for a 48-45 Duneland Athletic Conference win in which the visiting Trojans made zero 3-pointers.

Midway through the fourth quarter, a Grayson jumper put Chesterton up one. On the defensive end, Sims stole the ball and finished a fast-break dunk to change the momentum of the game.

“I thought our guys did a good job of just sticking with it,” coach Marc Urban said. “Making plays when they needed to make plays. … Travis had some big, timely baskets, and I thought Justin had some really timely blocks.”

Grayson led all scorers with 22 points.

“(Grayson) is averaging close to 19 points and six assists per game,” Urban said. “So he’s not only scoring but making the guys around him better. I thought in the Portage game … he was able to get downhill and find a way to get to the rim and finish. He kind of carried us there for a while.”

A day later, Chesterton hosted Hammond Central — the Times’ No. 2-ranked team at the time. It was a much different story than Friday, as Chesterton knocked down 11 shots from long range.

“We shot the ball really well on Saturday,” Urban said. “We just executed well and defended them as well as we could.”

Sims led the Trojans with 18 points and six rebounds as Chesterton moved to 20-0 overall.

“I thought (Sims) used his athleticism pretty well and was able to finish around the rim,” Urban said. “He’s going to be a special player."

These wins set up a matchup between Chesterton and Valparaiso at 7 p.m. Friday in Chesterton. The winner will earn the DAC title.

“It’s obviously a rival,” Urban said. “They’ve won the past three DAC championships and the last two sectionals. So you’re kind of going into it as the underdog a little bit. The excitement from both of our towns is at a really high level, and that’s what makes Indiana basketball really fun.”

Wolves on the prowl

After a 7-6 start, Boone Grove (13-6) has won six straight. No win was bigger than Friday’s 70-67 win over Lake Station: The Wolves erased a 17-point deficit at home to hand Lake Station its first loss of the season. Boone Grove coach Matt McKay said one key basket seemed like the turning point.

“They switched defenses, they switched to a zone,” McKay said. “(Junior) Connor Melchi hit a pretty deep 3. You know how it is with crowds: You make a little run and they get excited, and then you hit a 3 and it seems like the place explodes."

“From that point on, he ended up having a really great last quarter,” McKay said. “We got to the point where we could spread the floor a little bit and then that just unleashed Trey (Steinhilber) to be able to find open guys. … I think that 3 was something that really helped us believe in ourselves.”

McKay said that the home crowd was the edge his team needed to complete the big comeback.

“We had a really great crowd there that night,” he said. “It was our senior night, it was a great crowd. And Lake Station brought some people, too. … So our crowd was never out of it. … It was 15 going into the fourth quarter, and we still thought if we could put a little run together to put pressure on them with our home crowd, it might help. And as it turned out, I kind of think that’s what happened.”

Steinhilber, a four-year starter, has reached personal milestones during the streak. In the Wolves’ Feb. 8 win over Westville he scored a school single-game record 44 points and also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

“Obviously it was a great night for him,” McKay said. “For us, we ended up winning the game, it was a great night for all of us.”

Warriors hit their stride

After a 4-6 start, Calumet seems to have found its rhythm under first-year coach Aaron Mercer.

The Warriors (11-8, 5-2 Greater South Shore) have won seven of their last nine games.

The most impressive win of the bunch was a 68-62 road victory over 15-4 Munster. Calumet also beat 12-8 Michigan City 67-61 at home.

Even the losses have been notable. On Feb. 9, Calumet fell to Illiana Christian (18-2, 6-0 Greater South Shore) on a buzzer-beater, 34-33.

