Hammond Central’s Jordan Woods (3) swats the ball away from West Side’s Anthony Holmes (23) in the first quarter during Game 1 of Class 4A Sectional 1 at Munster High School Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Hammond Central’s Amauri Moore (14) moves to the basket against West Side’s Keyton Barnes (24) in the first quarter during the first game of Class 4A Sectional 1 at Munster High School Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Hammond Central’s Davion Doty (13) tries to stop West Side’s Bryce Cooper (12) as he shoots near the basket in the first quarter during first game of Class 4A Sectional 1 at Munster High School Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Hammond Central’s Amauri Moore (14) West Side’s Anthony Holmes (23), Hammond Central’s Danny Garza (11) and West Side’s Keyton Barnes (24) go for the rebound in the first quarter during game one of Class 4A Sectional 1 at Munster High School Tuesday evening.
MUNSTER — Hammond Central was the heavy favorite in the Class 4A Sectional 1 opener against West Side Tuesday.
The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in the state in both polls, led for most of the game but West Side charged forward in the third quarter behind Bryce Cooper. The Cougars took a 35-33 lead on the freshman’s layup in the final minute of that frame. All of the momentum was with the orange and navy.
That’s when Matt King and Jordan Woods decided Hammond Central’s dream season would continue.
King snatched two steals, made another defensive play to force a West Side turnover and hit a couple of mid-range jump shots while Woods scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. That turned the tide.
“I had to pick it up myself because I wasn’t making my shots. I had to get it another way, with steals and rebounds,” King said. “You never know who’s going to show up (for us) but I try to do it every game.”
