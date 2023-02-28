MUNSTER — Hammond Central was the heavy favorite in the Class 4A Sectional 1 opener against West Side Tuesday.

The Wolves, ranked No. 3 in the state in both polls, led for most of the game but West Side charged forward in the third quarter behind Bryce Cooper. The Cougars took a 35-33 lead on the freshman’s layup in the final minute of that frame. All of the momentum was with the orange and navy.

That’s when Matt King and Jordan Woods decided Hammond Central’s dream season would continue.

King snatched two steals, made another defensive play to force a West Side turnover and hit a couple of mid-range jump shots while Woods scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. That turned the tide.

“I had to pick it up myself because I wasn’t making my shots. I had to get it another way, with steals and rebounds,” King said. “You never know who’s going to show up (for us) but I try to do it every game.”

In the end, it was closer than most expected but the Wolves advanced with a 62-54 victory.

“We played terrible tonight. Guys weren’t locked in and were looking ahead,” coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “We were overlooking people and not locked in but that will be corrected.”

Hammond Central (23-1) jumped in front behind six first-quarter points from Woods. The Wolves' lead was 11 after eight minutes.

Hammond then missed a series of layups and the Cougars (5-18) climbed right back into it in the second quarter. West Side went on a 7-0 run and was within four.

“Guys were a little tense. It’s sectionals and guys were playing not to lose,” Moore said. “We’ll be fine.”

The Cougars went on another run after the break, this time a 10-2 one. The fourth quarter began with West Side in front 37-36. Cooper, Keyton Barnes and Anthony Holmes fueled the surge.

Moore said the Wolves’ defensive rotations weren’t up to par at that point in the game, another thing he said would be corrected before the semifinal.

Hammond Central regained the lead for good when King hit a 17-foot jump shot with six minutes remaining.

“(King) was able to get some stops and some scores and kind of bridge that gap for us,” Moore said. “We were struggling to score because we weren’t guarding.”

Moore said he emphasized to Woods at halftime to be more aggressive on offense. The senior who will play football at Eastern Illinois responded.

“He has to score the ball. He can’t be passive. He’s got to get down hill and score,” Moore said.

Barnes led the Cougars with 14 while Holmes and Cooper each added 13. Kenneth Grant had 11 for Hammond Central. King and Vynce Overshawn each scored 10 for the Wolves.

Hammond Central will play Morton (8-15) in the semifinal Friday.

