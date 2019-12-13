MUNSTER — Mike Hackett doesn't strike people as a man who thrives off change.
He has been coaching at Munster for 20 years and for 356 wins, the message has always been the same — play tough defense, force the opposition into mistakes and make key shots.
Friday night was a typical "Munster" game, with the Times No. 6 Mustangs forcing the visiting EC Central Cardinals into playing at their pace in a 70-48 nonconference win.
The 'Stangs jumped out to a 13-0 lead, with the Cardinals (1-4) not netting its first points until 1:33 left in the first via two Dominic Ford free throws.
The Cardinals didn't get their first basket until 45 seconds remained in the opening quarter on an Antoine Pierce layup.
"That's the way it should be, right?" asked Hackett. "We just weren't doing it good enough, because we have to cut down on our turnovers and our 20-2 JV team is still adjusting to the varsity speed."
It also helped that Munster junior guard Luka Balac made his first three shots of the game, finishing with a team-high 16 points.
"We started the game terrifically and Luka had a phenomenal start offensively," Hackett said. "It's hard to start a game like that."
Balac said the team was getting more hyped up every time it got a defensive stop and that defense, as usual, is its top priority.
"The more stops we were getting, we were getting more hungry," said Balac, who also recorded a team-high eight rebounds. "We stress defense first and take a lot of pride in our defense. It's what we work hardest at."
Winners of two straight, the Mustangs (4-1) kept building on their lead throughout the duration of the game and got it up to 20 at one point early in the fourth quarter.
After the abysmal start, East Chicago, who missed its first seven shots, got it going in the second quarter with Ford scoring 11 of the team's 16 second-quarter points, but the lead was still 13 at the half.
Ford also wound up with 16 points, while junior guard Darius Ross pitched in six points and three steals plus fellow junior guard Leon Smith tacked on two 3-pointers.
Munster senior guard Josh Davis added 12 points, including going 6-of-9 from the line, while junior Clayton Bubash contributed eight points and four boards.
Hackett said he likes where the team is at right now after five games, but he fully expects to see some progress.
"We have potential, but the time is now," he said. "We need to start seeing some improvement and there's no magic pill to it. We just have to start seeing what we're working on in practice carry over to some of the games."