TF South goes big in rivalry win over TF North

LANSING — TF South coach Todd Gillespie has not one big threat up front, but in something that's extremely rare, he has two.

Big men Lyonel Hodges and Xavier Lewis combined for a total of 42 points in TF South's 89-68 win over TF North in South Suburban Blue play on Friday night.

Hodges finished with 22 points, two more than Lewis.

"I'll take these two over anyone in the state," Gillespie said.

TF South (10-11, 5-4) also received 21 points from guard Vincent Payne, who drained three from long distance and led the way defensively.

"He's gonna be a problem for teams in the playoffs," Gillespie said. "We try to hang our hat on the defense and it starts with him."

TF South bolted to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by Lewis scoring the game's first seven points.

The Meteors trailed 24-8 after the first quarter and trailed 46-27 at the half.

However, what was a 20-point lead at one point was cut down to 10 at 64-54 early in the fourth quarter.

However, Payne and Co. just turned it on again, as the talent and length of TF South eventually overwhelmed the visiting Meteors.

Those are two of the most important factors that could lead TF South in the postseason, according to Gillespie.

"Xavier and Lyonel's length and athleticism are unmatched and when those two are on point together down on the blocks, we're hard to match up with," he said.

Winners of seven of its last nine, TF South also got 11 off the bench from Romello Ali. South also many highlight dunks, one of which happened early on when Hodges took the ball the length of the floor and thunderously slammed it home by nearly jumping over the TF North defender, sending the entire crowd into a frenzy.

"It's easier for the rest of the team when they can dominate up front like they did (Friday)," Gillespie said. "It's our bread and butter."

The Meteors (3-12, 3-7) were paced by Chase Abraham's 20 points, which included four 3-pointers.

Mario DeSilva chipped in 16 for TF North off the bench. Starting center Jeremiah Clare added 11 before leaving in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury.

