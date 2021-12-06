TF South's Xavier Lewis is more than just a basketball star. Thanks to his clothing line, he's also an internet celebrity

The line includes everything from T-shirts to hoodies to sweatpants to hats. To promote the clothes, Lewis also uses TikTok, and he's gone viral.

"I've been doing it about a year," he said. "The first four to five months, I had about 10,000 followers. And then a few of my videos blew up and got a couple million views. From there it just kept going up."

Today, Lewis has more than 145,000 followers on TikTok. They get the news on the newest products in the NoLoveLeftco line, all of which Lewis designed himself. Graphic design and marketing weren't the only skills he picked up during the pandemic, either.

"I've been learning to barber, tattoo and stuff," he said. "I really like art. Anything related to art, I just YouTube it and figure out how to do it."

Getting the business up and running was a fun diversion during the early days of the pandemic, when Lewis and the rest of the TF South student body were doing remote learning and sports were mostly shut down. Now that in-person classes have returned and he's back playing a full basketball season, Lewis has had to flex his time management muscles.