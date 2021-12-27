The most wonderful time: Guide to this week's holiday hoops events

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Holiday tournaments come at a great time where kids can simply be kids, playing a game they love.
It’s a quirky time where games tip off in the morning and carry through after newspaper deadlines. There are no classes or exams to worry about. Just bus rides — some within the Region and others elsewhere — where boys and girls will sing along, dance, talk, create or watch TikToks, creating memories to last a lifetime. There are games against familiar opponents, but perhaps best is a time to compete against teams outside our Region.
With family in town, it’s a great chance to see a loved one play, coach or officiate. Or it’s an opportunity for crazed fans to watch some basketball while burning their final vacation time as the hope of a new year grows closer with each jump ball and final buzzer.
Enjoy the games. Enjoy the time with one another. Perhaps best of all, enjoy this week where kids will be kids doing what they love.
Here’s a guide to events with Region teams competing this week.
Girls basketball
Hoops 4 Pink Tournament
At Bishop Noll
When: Dec. 27-29
Who: Bishop Noll (3-6), Morton (3-10), West Side (7-2), Detroit Edison (5-1), Salem (8-4), Silver Creek (13-1)
The skinny: Silver Creek handed Crown Point its only loss last season when playing at the Mac Jelks Invitational in the Region. The Dragons’ lone loss is to Bedford North Lawrence by seven. Their top challenger figures to be Detroit Edison. For comparison’s sake, Edison’s lone loss is by two to South Bend Washington (13-2). Edison senior Ruby Whitehorn, committed to Clemson, is a 6-foot guard ranked by the Detroit Free Press as Michigan’s top senior. West Side’s Trinity Barnes is second in the Region in scoring at 23.8 points per contest.
Bloom Blank Classic
At Lebanon
When: Dec. 27-28
Region team: Lowell (9-3)
The skinny: The Red Devils won their first seven games but have stumbled of late. Kaylee Chavez, a 5-5 senior guard, has handled the scoring load for Lowell, which opens this bracket-style event with Richmond (4-6) and will play a second game against either Indian Creek (11-2) or Mooresville (7-6).
Cougar Classic
At Lakeland Christian
When: Dec. 28-29
Region team: Covenant Christian (8-3)
The skinny: The pool play event features Skylar Bos, who is averaging 13.7 points 5.2 rebounds and a Region-best 4.5 assists per game. The Knights open with Granger Christian (4-2) and Hamilton (1-5).
LaPorte County Tournament
At LaPorte
When: Dec. 28
Who: EC Central (3-8), Highland (7-4), LaPorte (2-10), South Bend Riley (1-11)
The skinny: Teams get two games with the winners playing for a championship. Highland figures to be the favorite, led by Chloe Churilla, who averages 15.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. EC Central’s Cierra Battle will factor on the glass, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game this season.
Portage Tournament
At Portage
When: Dec. 28-29
Who: Lake Central (10-3), Munster (6-6), Portage (6-6), Cathedral (6-6), McCutcheon (7-5), Mishawaka Marian (11-2), South Bend Adams (7-6), Winamac (5-8)
The skinny: Underclassmen lead who figure to be the tournament’s top two teams. Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop, a sophomore, scores 15.6 points per game, with freshman Vanessa Wimberly adding 10.6 and Riley Milausnic 9.2. Marian’s junior tandem of Makaya Porter and Navaeh Foster average 21.1 points per game apiece with the 5-11 porter pulling in 10.4 rebounds a game. Adams senior Marissa Shelton is ninth in the state, scoring 22.3 points per game.
Twin Lakes Tournament
At Twin Lakes
Region team: Kankakee Valley (10-4)
The skinny: A number of 10-win teams compete in a double-elimination tournament. First up for Kate Thomas, Indiana track recruit Taylor Schoonveld and the Kougars is an 11-1 North White squad. The Class A program’s lone loss was 60-35 to Rensselaer. A second game will be against either the 10-3 hosts or 9-4 Zebras of Rochester.
Hobart Tournament
At Hobart
When: Dec. 29
Who: Griffith (7-4), Hebron (2-9), Hobart (5-7), Whiting (2-8)
The skinny: Each team gets two games with the winners meeting for the title. The Panthers will have to contest with junior Asia Donald, fourth in the state in scoring at 24.8 points per game. Though Cierra Pipkins (15.4) and Marisa Esquival (12.7) match that production. It may be the top game in the tournament opener.
Bankers Classic
At Northridge
When: Dec. 29-30
Region teams: Andrean (8-3), Merrillville (6-6)
The skinny: Pool play yields way to placement games for the teams on Broadway. The 59ers are playing up against Class 3A and 4A teams in their pool, beginning with South Bend St. Joseph (9-3), then the hosts (10-3) and Knox (6-5). The Pirates, meanwhile, are the lone 4A school in their pool. They open with Fort Wayne Dwenger (5-9), then Rushville (7-4) and NorthWood (2-12).
Lady Tiger Classic
At Warsaw
When: Dec. 30
Region team: Chesterton (7-5)
The skinny: Two wins and the Trojans could come away with a championship. They open with the hosts (10-4) and will take on either Garrett (11-1) or Kokomo (9-3). Chesterton’s Carley Balas is averaging 12 points per game entering the tournament.
Boys basketball
LaPorte County Classic
At LaPorte
When: Dec. 27-29
Who: Michigan City (3-2), New Prairie (1-5), Westville (2-3)
The skinny: The Wolves have had a slow start to the season but their offense is putting up 71.4 points per game and boast two of the Region’s top five scorers, including Jamie Hodges Jr. leading the way with 24.3 points per game and Jevon France at 20.3.
Proviso West Tournament
At Proviso West, Illinois
When: Dec. 27-30
Local teams: Bowman (0-5), Hammond Central (4-3), TF North (2-1)
The Skinny: The Eagles and Meteors have their work cut out for them as one looks for their first win while North is playing its first game in 17 days. North opens against Kenwood, ranked third in the Class 4A preseason AP poll and considered the tournament favorite. Hammond Central gets a first-round bye into Tuesday's quarterfinals in what should be a good showcase opportunity for Jordan Woods and the Wolves.
Big Dipper
At Rich Township
When: Dec. 27-Dec. 30
Local team: TF South (3-5)
The skinny: South has been challenged early on, which should bode well in an event headlined by Hillcrest, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by the AP. South lost by nine in the season opener to them. Xavier Lewis and his supporting cast open against Von Steuben.
Alexandria Tournament
At Alexandria
When: Dec 28
Region team: South Central (1-6)
The Skinny: Two tournaments under the same name, the Satellites are good for two games either way on one date. South Central opens with Sheridan (1-6) and will take on either Alexandria (2-5) or Cascade (3-5).
Highland Holiday Hoopfest
At Highland
When: Dec. 28-30
Who: Hanover Central (4-3), Highland (2-5), Kankakee Valley (5-1), Lighthouse (2-3), Morton (3-4), Munster (5-1), Portage (6-1), Whiting (0-5)
The skinny: Portage and Kankakee Valley squaring off in the opener with Munster likely looming next makes for an intriguing path to the championship on one side of the bracket. Kamari Slaughter is coming off a pair of 20-point games to up his average to 16.7 this season. Munster’s Brandon Trilli is fourth in the area in scoring at 21.0 points per game. Morton’s Ladaion Barnes is sixth at 18.7 per game. Hanover Central’s Nicholas Holden enters at 12.2 per contest.
Cougar Classic
At Lakeland Christian
When: Dec. 28-29
Region team: Covenant Christian (0-4)
The skinny: The Knights have had a slow start to the season. They are led by Jacob Miller (18.3 points per game). They’ll have round robin games against Granger Christian (3-6) and Bethany Christian (1-2).
Lebanon Tournament
At Lebanon
When: Dec. 28-29
Region team: 21st Century (4-1)
The skinny: The Cougars trio of Ashton Williamson (18.3 points per game), DJ Moss (16.7) and Quintin Floyd (16.3) are hard to defend. They suffered a loss to Valparaiso and will have another Class 4A test opening with Perry Meridian (2-5) with either Evansville North (4-3) or Mooresville (5-1) to follow.
Noblesville Tournament
At Noblesville
When: Dec. 28-29
Region teams: Chesterton (6-0), Crown Point (6-1)
The skinny: Two of the Region’s best head downstate, where they shouldn’t meet unless in a placement game. The Bulldogs open with Columbus North (6-3) and the Trojans play Northridge (2-4). Travis Grayson, Justin Sims and Chris Mullen, who recently committed to UIndy for football, make a formidable trio for Chesterton. Crown Point is led by sharpshooter AJ Lux, who has an area-best 29 3-pointers and scores 17.6 points per game, and point guard Drew Adzia (16.6 ppg, 3.8 assists per game).
Wheeler Tournament
At Wheeler
When: Dec. 28
Who: Hobart (3-3), Lake Station (6-0), North Newton (1-3), Wheeler (1-5)
The skinny: In this daily doubleheader, Lake Station enters with strong defensive play and is led by Willie Miller, who averages 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Miki Djankovich (10.2) and Keith Mullins (10.0) are each in double figures for the Brickies. The hosts are led by River Halsey, who is averaging 11.6 points per game for first-year coach Ethan McCammack.
Red and Blue Classic
At Boone Grove and Hebron
When: Dec. 29-30
Who: Boone Grove (3-1), Hebron (4-2), Illiana Christian (5-2), Marquette (2-3), River Forest (3-5), South Bend Career (1-4), Tri-County (1-5), Winamac (3-2)
The skinny: Boone Grove and Illiana Christian are on opposite sides of the bracket in this dual-site event, which could create an exciting championship should they win out. The Wolves’ Trey Steinhilber averages 22.3 points per game, second best in the Region, and is one of three double-figure scorers on his squad. Hebron’s Reece Marrs is right behind him at 21.0 point per contest. Marquette’s Kaden Manna enters averaging 18.2 points per contest.
Hunting North Tournament
At Huntington
When: Dec. 29-30
Region teams: Lake Central (4-1), Merrillvile (3-2)
The skinny: The pool play event ensures the DAC rivals won’t meet unless for a placement game. Lake Central has won four straight and features a balanced attack. Brandon Escobedo enters averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while guard Jaiden Clayton scores 11.2 points per game. The Pirates are led by 6-foot-5 AJ Dixon, a walking highlight reel.
Phil Cox Memorial Tournament
At Kokomo
When: Dec. 29-30
Region team: Valparaiso (7-1)
The skinny: The Vikings lost a top-4 state showdown at No. 2 Carmel and will look to get back to its winning ways opening with South Bend Riley (5-3). The double elimination event will give Valparaiso either University (6-2) or Kokomo (5-3) in the next round with a same-day placement game.
Twin Lakes Classic
At Twin Lakes
When: Dec. 30
Region team: LaPorte (3-3)
The skinny: The Slicers will play South Bend St. Joseph (3-2) and Twin Lakes (6-3) in a two-game event. LaPorte is led by Grant Ott-Large (16.3 points, 10.0 rebounds per game) and Kyle Kirkham, who adds 13.3 points per contest.
