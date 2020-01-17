CROWN POINT — On his first shot attempt of the game, Keon Thompson Jr. nailed a fadeaway, baseline jumper, and he was briefly congratulated over Crown Point’s public address system for scoring the 1,000th point of his prep career.
It was a sign of things to come for Merrillville’s star junior guard.
As Thompson received his recognition, he barely even acknowledged the milestone. He quickly patted his chest, pointed to the sky and went right back to scoring.
The junior entered Friday’s Duneland Athletic Conference matchup with the Times No. 10 Bulldogs as the state’s leading scorer and upped his average by pouring in a game-high 34 points to lead the Pirates to a 54-48 victory.
“It’s a life accomplishment,” Thompson said. “Not a lot of players can say they scored 1,000 points in high school. It doesn’t bother me too much, and I’m just glad that we got the win.”
The Bulldogs started the game on a 10-2 run, and Merrillville (5-7, 1-1) responded with a 13-0 run of its own to get right back in it. From there, each team traded leads before Thompson closed out the win in the fourth quarter.
He scored nine points in the final frame and also snatched a game-high nine rebounds and handed out a couple of assists.
“He’s the best kid that I’ve ever coached,” Merrillville coach Bo Patton said. “He’s humble. He doesn’t care about statistics or anything like that. His (32.3 points per game) is kind of deceiving. You would think a kid like that wants to score, but that kid is going to do whatever it takes to win.
In a back-and-forth contest, Crown Point (6-6, 1-1) used a collective effort to nearly come away with its fourth straight victory. Junior guard Ty Smith scored a team-high 12 points, while fellow junior guard David Brown added 10 points and seven rebounds.
But in the end, the Bulldogs just weren’t able to make enough plays down the stretch. Crown Point coach Clint Swan called a timeout with 1:27 left in the game and tried to galvanize his team for one more push. However, Pirates guard Jaylen Bandy shut the door on the Bulldogs’ chances of a late comeback with a game-clinching steal.
Bandy, who transferred from West Side, is Merrillville’s only senior. He was chosen to be a team captain by Patton because of his selflessness, and it showed on Friday night. In 20 minutes of action, Bandy only attempted two shots, but he hounded Crown Point’s ball-handlers on defense and also dished out a handful of assists.
“We lost a couple of close ones (this season) because in the end we didn’t push through,” Bandy said. “I felt like this game we needed it more, wanted it more and therefore we came out on top.”
The Pirates won’t have much time to soak in their win as they prepare to face No. 4 Munster at home Saturday night. Thompson will be relied on once again to have a big performance, and the junior said he welcomes the attention that the Mustangs’ defense will surely give him.
“It’s really about film,” Thompson said. “I’ve been doing this for 10-11 years. I already knew coming into the season that this was going to happen.”
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.