Three Region schools halt boys basketball seasons due to COVID-19
BOYS BASKETBALL | COVID-19

Three Region schools halt boys basketball seasons due to COVID-19

Stock basketball (Morgan Township)

The Morgan Township boys basketball team has suspended its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 File, The Times

Morgan Township, Whiting and Clark have paused their boys basketball seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oilers and Pioneers have each had previous temporary shut downs, but this is the Cherokees' first time hitting the brakes.

With the addition of Morgan Township, at least 20 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville and Whiting.

On the girls side, at least 29 of the 43 teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.

Morgan Township boys basketball coach Kevin Krieger and Whiting boys basketball coach Aaron Mercer confirmed their teams' stoppages to The Times on Wednesday.

The Cherokees were slated to host Covenant Christian and Boone Grove on Tuesday and Friday, respectively, before playing at River Forest on Jan. 12. According to Krieger, those three games have been postponed but no makeup dates have been set.

"Our next varsity game will be Friday, Jan. 15 at LaCrosse," Krieger said.

Mercer wrote in a text message to The Times that his program is "locked down until Jan. 20."

The Oilers were supposed to play at Illiana Christian and at Lake Station on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively. The team was then scheduled to host Wheeler and Portage on Jan. 15 and Jan. 19, respectively. According to Mercer, those four contests have been postponed but makeup dates have not been decided.

Whiting's next game after this pause is slated for Jan. 23 at home against Bishop Noll.

Clark, which has only played two games this season, was supposed to face Lighthouse on the road Tuesday. However, Lions boys basketball coach Nick Moore confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that the matchup was called off due to COVID-19 issues on the Pioneers' side.

The Calumet boys basketball program also shared a brief scheduling update via Twitter on Wednesday regarding Clark.

"We will not compete against Hammond Clark (on Thursday)," the Warriors tweeted. "We will get back at it against River Forest on Saturday."

Clark athletic director Chris Moore was unavailable for comment.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

