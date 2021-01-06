Three Region schools halt boys basketball seasons due to COVID-19

The Cherokees were slated to host Covenant Christian and Boone Grove on Tuesday and Friday, respectively, before playing at River Forest on Jan. 12. According to Krieger, those three games have been postponed but no makeup dates have been set.

"Our next varsity game will be Friday, Jan. 15 at LaCrosse," Krieger said.

Mercer wrote in a text message to The Times that his program is "locked down until Jan. 20."

The Oilers were supposed to play at Illiana Christian and at Lake Station on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively. The team was then scheduled to host Wheeler and Portage on Jan. 15 and Jan. 19, respectively. According to Mercer, those four contests have been postponed but makeup dates have not been decided.

Whiting's next game after this pause is slated for Jan. 23 at home against Bishop Noll.

Clark, which has only played two games this season, was supposed to face Lighthouse on the road Tuesday. However, Lions boys basketball coach Nick Moore confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that the matchup was called off due to COVID-19 issues on the Pioneers' side.

The Calumet boys basketball program also shared a brief scheduling update via Twitter on Wednesday regarding Clark.