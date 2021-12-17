Times Boys Basketball Stats for Dec. 17, 2021

Points
Player, school;Games;Points;PPG
Reece Marrs, Hebron;3;68;22.7
Brandon Trilli, Munster;5;112;22.4
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;6;114;19.0
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;3;56;18.7
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;37;18.5
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;55;18.3
Allen Resendez, Griffith;3;52;17.3
Jason Kobe, Marquette;3;52;17.3
Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;86;17.2
Kaden Manna, Marquette;3;51;17.0
Amari Northcutt, Morton;3;51;17.0
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;84;16.8
DJ Moss, 21st Century;3;50;16.7
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4;66;16.5
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;49;16.3
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;3;49;16.3
Jeremiah Jones, Marian Catholic;8;128;16.0
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;5;79;15.8
AJ Lux, Crown Point;5;76;15.2
Connor Melchi, Boone Grove;2;30;15.0
Eric Martin, Calumet;5;74;14.8
Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts;6;87;14.5
Griffin Moore, Hebron;3;42;14.0
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;3;41;13.7
Caleb Newman, TF South;7;95;13.6
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;5;67;13.4
Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;3;40;13.3
Ahmad Artis, Bishop Noll;5;65;13.0
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;4;52;13.0
River Halsey, Wheeler;4;52;13.0
Ian Grieger, Morgan Township;5;64;12.8
Andrew Murray, Boone Grove;2;24;12.0
Sean Kimble, Munster;5;60;12.0
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;3;36;12.0
Sam Haschel, South Central;5;59;11.8
Luke Zorich, Whiting;4;47;11.8
Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;35;11.7
Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;69;11.5
Miki Djankovich, Hobart;4;45;11.3
Keith Mullins, Hobart;4;45;11.3
Connor Croff, Kouts;4;44;11.0
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;3;32;10.7
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;31;10.3
Antonio Guevara, South Central;5;51;10.2
Xavier Lewis, TF South;7;71;10.1
David Cundiff, Munster;5;50;10.0
Breece Walls, Valparaiso;6;60;10.0
Rebounds
Player, school;Games;Rebounds;RPG
Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;40;13.3
Kaden Manna, Marquette;3;34;11.3
Eric Martin, Calumet;5;56;11.2
Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts;6;64;10.7
DJ Moss, 21st Century;3;31;10.3
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;3;30;10.0
Xavier Lewis, TF South;7;70;10.0
Eric Price Jr., 21st Century;3;29;9.7
Brandon Trilli, Munster;5;47;9.4
Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;44;8.8
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;24;8.0
Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;24;8.0
Joe Vick, Kouts;6;46;7.7
Jalen Bullock, Calumet;5;38;7.6
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;6;43;7.2
Logan Zacarius, Hebron;3;21;7.0
Nehemiah Parrish, Wheeler;4;27;6.8
Roy Cast, 21st Century;3;19;6.7
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;20;6.7
Evan Cizewski, LaPorte;3;19;6.3
Michael Levy, North Newton;3;19;6.3
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;9;55;6.1
Garrick Patten, 21st Century;3;18;6.0
Lemetrius Williams, 21st Century;3;18;6.0
Hayden Dase, Kankakee Valley;4;24;6.0
Daniel Garza, Bishop Noll;5;29;5.8
Jaydon Hence, Hobart;4;23;5.8
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;17;5.7
Allen Resendez, Griffith;3;17;5.7
Peyton Thomas, Griffith;3;17;5.7
Tommy Samuelson, LaPorte;3;17;5.7
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;3;17;5.7
Sean Kimble, Munster;5;28;5.6
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;27;5.4
Jeremiah Jones, Marian Catholic;8;43;5.4
Walter Glover Jr., Highland;6;31;5.2
Javier Meraz, Bishop Noll;3;15;5.0
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;10;5.0
Malik Hubbard, Calumet;5;25;5.0
Gary Lewis, Marquette;3;15;5.0
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;3;15;5.0
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;3;15;5.0
Terrell Craft, Portage;4;20;5.0
Assists
Player, school;Games;Assists;APG
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;29;9.7
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;14;7.0
Breece Walls, Valparaiso;6;41;6.8
Erick Allen, Calumet;5;26;5.2
Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;26;5.2
Dareon Mobley, Griffith;3;14;4.7
Griffin Moore, Hebron;3;14;4.7
David Cundiff, Munster;5;22;4.4
Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;4;17;4.3
Nolan Toth, Whiting;4;16;4.0
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;5;19;3.8
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;5;17;3.4
Allen Resendez, Griffith;3;10;3.3
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4;13;3.3
Ethan Hernandez, Lowell;4;13;3.3
Malik Corley, LaPorte;3;10;3.3
Gary Lewis, Marquette;3;10;3.3
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;3;10;3.3
AJ Lux, Crown Point;5;16;3.2
Tristin Ballas, Kouts;6;19;3.2
Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts;6;19;3.2
Johnny Alford, Bishop Noll;4;12;3.0
Nick Steele, Highland;6;18;3.0
Luke Andree, Kankakee Valley;4;12;3.0
Ja’Meriyon Cross, LaPorte;2;6;3.0
Kaden Manna, Marquette;3;9;3.0
Connor Croff, Kouts;4;11;2.8
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;6;17;2.8
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;8;2.7
Riley Blank, Hebron;3;8;2.7
Nate King, Morton;3;8;2.7
Yaw Awuah, Munster;5;13;2.6
Jarrod Benkovich, Boone Grove;2;5;2.5
Mason Bills, Boone Grove;2;5;2.5
Jaydon Hence, Hobart;4;10;2.5
Blaine Dalton, Valparaiso;6;15;2.5
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;12;2.4
Maurion Turks, Lake Station;5;12;2.4
Tre Davis, Marian Catholic;9;22;2.4
Jax Markus, South Central;5;12;2.4
DJ Moss, 21st Century;3;7;2.3
Reece Marrs, Hebron;3;7;2.3
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;3;7;2.3
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;4;9;2.3
Michael Wellman, Portage;4;9;2.3
Jalen Lewis, Wheeler;4;9;2.3
Brady Rife, Wheeler;4;9;2.3
Tyler Barker, Illiana Christian;6;13;2.2
Malik Hubbard, Calumet;3;6;2.0
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;3;6;2.0
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;9;18;2.0
Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;5;10;2.0
Steals
Player, school;Games;Steals;SPG
Breece Walls, Valparaiso;6;29;4.8
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;11;3.7
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;5;18;3.6
David Cundiff, Munster;5;18;3.6
Mason Bills, Boone Grove;2;7;3.5
Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;5;17;3.4
Luke Andree, Kankakee Valley;4;13;3.3
Lamontae Cross, 21st Century;2;6;3.0
Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;6;3.0
Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;15;3.0
Ahmad Artis, Bishop Noll;5;14;2.8
DJ Moss, 21st Century;3;8;2.7
Dareon Mobley, Griffith;3;8;2.7
Riley Blank, Hebron;3;8;2.7
Tyler Barker, Illiana Christian;6;16;2.7
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4;10;2.5
Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts;6;15;2.5
Noah Smith, Lowell;2;5;2.5
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;6;15;2.5
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;7;2.3
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;3;7;2.3
Nick Steele, Highland;6;14;2.3
Zeke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;14;2.3
Adam Walters, Illiana Christian;6;14;2.3
Ethan Hernandez, Lowell;4;9;2.3
Tre Davis, Marian Catholic;9;21;2.3
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;3;7;2.3
Amari Northcutt, Morton;3;7;2.3
Erick Allen, Calumet;5;11;2.2
Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;13;2.2
Malik Hubbard, Calumet;5;10;2.0
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;6;2.0
Isaac Wahl, Calumet Christian;3;6;2.0
Jimmy Edwards, Griffith;3;6;2.0
Allen Resendez, Griffith;3;6;2.0
Griffin Moore, Hebron;3;6;2.0
Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;4;8;2.0
Hayden Dase, Kankakee Valley;4;8;2.0
Connor Croff, Kouts;4;8;2.0
Maurion Turks, Lake Station;5;10;2.0
Ja’Meriyon Cross, LaPorte;2;4;2.0
Malik Corley, LaPorte;3;6;2.0
Terrell Craft, Portage;4;8;2.0
3-pointers made
Player, school;3-pointers
Caleb Newman, TF South;25
AJ Lux, Crown Point;18
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;13
Eddie Barrett, Marian Catholic;12
Sam Haschel, South Central;11
Reece Marrs, Hebron;9
Jeremiah Jones, Marian Catholic;9
Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;9
DJ Moss, 21st Century;8
Matthew Klocek, Bishop Noll;8
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;8
Zach Wunsh, Lowell;8
Tre Davis, Marian Catholic;8
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;7
Allen Resendez, Griffith;7
Amari Northcutt, Morton;7
River Halsey, Wheeler;7
Luke Zorich, Whiting;7
Avion Wilson, Calumet;6
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;6
Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;6
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;6
Primitivo Del Valle, Portage;6
Connor Melchi, Boone Grove;5
Connor Croff, Kouts;5
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;5
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5
Willie Miller, Lake Station;5
Jacob Viehman, Lowell;5
Jason Kobe, Marquette;5
Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;5
Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;5
David Cundiff, Munster;5
Sean Kimble, Munster;5
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;5
Kamari Slaughter, Portage;5
Free-throw percentage
Player, school;Made;Attempted;Percentage
Drew Adzia, Crown Point;22;23;96%
River Halsey, Wheeler;11;12;92%
Jason Kobe, Marquette;15;17;88%
Tre Davis, Marian Catholic;34;39;87%
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;12;14;86%
Griffin Moore, Hebron;10;12;83%
Ian Grieger, Morgan Township;18;22;82%
David Cundiff, Munster;15;18;83%
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;9;11;82%
Connor Croff, Kouts;13;16;81%
Darryl Mosley, Lake Station;8;10;80%
Nate King, Morton;8;10;80%
Nolan Kinsella, Munster;8;10;80%
Tyler Barker, Illiana Christian;8;10;80%
Allen Resendez, Griffith;11;14;79%
Reece Marrs, Hebron;11;14;79%
Vince Yzaguirre, Lake Station;13;17;76%
DJ Moss, 21st Century;12;16;75%
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;9;12;75%
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;8;11;73%
AJ Lux, Crown Point;8;11;73%
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;18;25;72%
Ladaion Barnes, Morton;10;14;71%
Joshua Tejeda, Hobart;7;10;70%
Nick Steele, Highland;20;29;69%
Kaden Manna, Marquette;11;16;69%
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;17;25;68%
Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.
Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.