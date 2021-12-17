 Skip to main content
Times Boys Basketball Stats for Dec. 17, 2021
alert urgent

Times Boys Basketball Stats for Dec. 17, 2021

121721-spt-bbk-stats1

Munster's Brandon Trilli, center, is fouled by Illiana Christian's Cody DeJong in a game earlier this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Points

Player, school;Games;Points;PPG

Reece Marrs, Hebron;3;68;22.7

Brandon Trilli, Munster;5;112;22.4

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;6;114;19.0

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;3;56;18.7

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;37;18.5

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;55;18.3

Allen Resendez, Griffith;3;52;17.3

Jason Kobe, Marquette;3;52;17.3

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;86;17.2

Kaden Manna, Marquette;3;51;17.0

Amari Northcutt, Morton;3;51;17.0

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;84;16.8

DJ Moss, 21st Century;3;50;16.7

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4;66;16.5

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;49;16.3

Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;3;49;16.3

Jeremiah Jones, Marian Catholic;8;128;16.0

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;5;79;15.8

AJ Lux, Crown Point;5;76;15.2

Connor Melchi, Boone Grove;2;30;15.0

Eric Martin, Calumet;5;74;14.8

Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts;6;87;14.5

Griffin Moore, Hebron;3;42;14.0

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;3;41;13.7

Caleb Newman, TF South;7;95;13.6

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;5;67;13.4

Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;3;40;13.3

Ahmad Artis, Bishop Noll;5;65;13.0

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;4;52;13.0

River Halsey, Wheeler;4;52;13.0

Ian Grieger, Morgan Township;5;64;12.8

Andrew Murray, Boone Grove;2;24;12.0

Sean Kimble, Munster;5;60;12.0

Evan Gagnon, North Newton;3;36;12.0

Sam Haschel, South Central;5;59;11.8

Luke Zorich, Whiting;4;47;11.8

Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;35;11.7

Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;69;11.5

Miki Djankovich, Hobart;4;45;11.3

Keith Mullins, Hobart;4;45;11.3

Connor Croff, Kouts;4;44;11.0

Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;3;32;10.7

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;31;10.3

Antonio Guevara, South Central;5;51;10.2

Xavier Lewis, TF South;7;71;10.1

David Cundiff, Munster;5;50;10.0

Breece Walls, Valparaiso;6;60;10.0

Rebounds

Player, school;Games;Rebounds;RPG

Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;3;40;13.3

Kaden Manna, Marquette;3;34;11.3

Eric Martin, Calumet;5;56;11.2

Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts;6;64;10.7

DJ Moss, 21st Century;3;31;10.3

Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;3;30;10.0

Xavier Lewis, TF South;7;70;10.0

Eric Price Jr., 21st Century;3;29;9.7

Brandon Trilli, Munster;5;47;9.4

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;44;8.8

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;24;8.0

Lukas Balling, Marquette;3;24;8.0

Joe Vick, Kouts;6;46;7.7

Jalen Bullock, Calumet;5;38;7.6

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;6;43;7.2

Logan Zacarius, Hebron;3;21;7.0

Nehemiah Parrish, Wheeler;4;27;6.8

Roy Cast, 21st Century;3;19;6.7

Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;20;6.7

Evan Cizewski, LaPorte;3;19;6.3

Michael Levy, North Newton;3;19;6.3

Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;9;55;6.1

Garrick Patten, 21st Century;3;18;6.0

Lemetrius Williams, 21st Century;3;18;6.0

Hayden Dase, Kankakee Valley;4;24;6.0

Daniel Garza, Bishop Noll;5;29;5.8

Jaydon Hence, Hobart;4;23;5.8

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;17;5.7

Allen Resendez, Griffith;3;17;5.7

Peyton Thomas, Griffith;3;17;5.7

Tommy Samuelson, LaPorte;3;17;5.7

Evan Gagnon, North Newton;3;17;5.7

Sean Kimble, Munster;5;28;5.6

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;27;5.4

Jeremiah Jones, Marian Catholic;8;43;5.4

Walter Glover Jr., Highland;6;31;5.2

Javier Meraz, Bishop Noll;3;15;5.0

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;10;5.0

Malik Hubbard, Calumet;5;25;5.0

Gary Lewis, Marquette;3;15;5.0

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;3;15;5.0

Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;3;15;5.0

Terrell Craft, Portage;4;20;5.0

Assists

Player, school;Games;Assists;APG

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;29;9.7

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;14;7.0

Breece Walls, Valparaiso;6;41;6.8

Erick Allen, Calumet;5;26;5.2

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;26;5.2

Dareon Mobley, Griffith;3;14;4.7

Griffin Moore, Hebron;3;14;4.7

David Cundiff, Munster;5;22;4.4

Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;4;17;4.3

Nolan Toth, Whiting;4;16;4.0

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;5;19;3.8

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;5;17;3.4

Allen Resendez, Griffith;3;10;3.3

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4;13;3.3

Ethan Hernandez, Lowell;4;13;3.3

Malik Corley, LaPorte;3;10;3.3

Gary Lewis, Marquette;3;10;3.3

Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;3;10;3.3

AJ Lux, Crown Point;5;16;3.2

Tristin Ballas, Kouts;6;19;3.2

Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts;6;19;3.2

Johnny Alford, Bishop Noll;4;12;3.0

Nick Steele, Highland;6;18;3.0

Luke Andree, Kankakee Valley;4;12;3.0

Ja’Meriyon Cross, LaPorte;2;6;3.0

Kaden Manna, Marquette;3;9;3.0

Connor Croff, Kouts;4;11;2.8

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;6;17;2.8

Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;8;2.7

Riley Blank, Hebron;3;8;2.7

Nate King, Morton;3;8;2.7

Yaw Awuah, Munster;5;13;2.6

Jarrod Benkovich, Boone Grove;2;5;2.5

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;2;5;2.5

Jaydon Hence, Hobart;4;10;2.5

Blaine Dalton, Valparaiso;6;15;2.5

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5;12;2.4

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;5;12;2.4

Tre Davis, Marian Catholic;9;22;2.4

Jax Markus, South Central;5;12;2.4

DJ Moss, 21st Century;3;7;2.3

Reece Marrs, Hebron;3;7;2.3

Evan Gagnon, North Newton;3;7;2.3

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;4;9;2.3

Michael Wellman, Portage;4;9;2.3

Jalen Lewis, Wheeler;4;9;2.3

Brady Rife, Wheeler;4;9;2.3

Tyler Barker, Illiana Christian;6;13;2.2

Malik Hubbard, Calumet;3;6;2.0

Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;3;6;2.0

Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;9;18;2.0

Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;5;10;2.0

Steals

Player, school;Games;Steals;SPG

Breece Walls, Valparaiso;6;29;4.8

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;3;11;3.7

Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;5;18;3.6

David Cundiff, Munster;5;18;3.6

Mason Bills, Boone Grove;2;7;3.5

Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;5;17;3.4

Luke Andree, Kankakee Valley;4;13;3.3

Lamontae Cross, 21st Century;2;6;3.0

Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove;2;6;3.0

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5;15;3.0

Ahmad Artis, Bishop Noll;5;14;2.8

DJ Moss, 21st Century;3;8;2.7

Dareon Mobley, Griffith;3;8;2.7

Riley Blank, Hebron;3;8;2.7

Tyler Barker, Illiana Christian;6;16;2.7

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;4;10;2.5

Aaron Ketchmark, Kouts;6;15;2.5

Noah Smith, Lowell;2;5;2.5

Mason Jones, Valparaiso;6;15;2.5

Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;7;2.3

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;3;7;2.3

Nick Steele, Highland;6;14;2.3

Zeke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;14;2.3

Adam Walters, Illiana Christian;6;14;2.3

Ethan Hernandez, Lowell;4;9;2.3

Tre Davis, Marian Catholic;9;21;2.3

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;3;7;2.3

Amari Northcutt, Morton;3;7;2.3

Erick Allen, Calumet;5;11;2.2

Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;13;2.2

Malik Hubbard, Calumet;5;10;2.0

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;6;2.0

Isaac Wahl, Calumet Christian;3;6;2.0

Jimmy Edwards, Griffith;3;6;2.0

Allen Resendez, Griffith;3;6;2.0

Griffin Moore, Hebron;3;6;2.0

Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;4;8;2.0

Hayden Dase, Kankakee Valley;4;8;2.0

Connor Croff, Kouts;4;8;2.0

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;5;10;2.0

Ja’Meriyon Cross, LaPorte;2;4;2.0

Malik Corley, LaPorte;3;6;2.0

Terrell Craft, Portage;4;8;2.0

3-pointers made

Player, school;3-pointers

Caleb Newman, TF South;25

AJ Lux, Crown Point;18

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;13

Eddie Barrett, Marian Catholic;12

Sam Haschel, South Central;11

Reece Marrs, Hebron;9

Jeremiah Jones, Marian Catholic;9

Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;9

DJ Moss, 21st Century;8

Matthew Klocek, Bishop Noll;8

Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;8

Zach Wunsh, Lowell;8

Tre Davis, Marian Catholic;8

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;7

Allen Resendez, Griffith;7

Amari Northcutt, Morton;7

River Halsey, Wheeler;7

Luke Zorich, Whiting;7

Avion Wilson, Calumet;6

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;6

Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;6

Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;6

Primitivo Del Valle, Portage;6

Connor Melchi, Boone Grove;5

Connor Croff, Kouts;5

Adam Eastland, Lake Station;5

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;5

Willie Miller, Lake Station;5

Jacob Viehman, Lowell;5

Jason Kobe, Marquette;5

Greyson Lemmons, Morgan Township;5

Nate Lemmons, Morgan Township;5

David Cundiff, Munster;5

Sean Kimble, Munster;5

Evan Gagnon, North Newton;5

Kamari Slaughter, Portage;5

Free-throw percentage

Player, school;Made;Attempted;Percentage 

Drew Adzia, Crown Point;22;23;96%

River Halsey, Wheeler;11;12;92%

Jason Kobe, Marquette;15;17;88%

Tre Davis, Marian Catholic;34;39;87%

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;12;14;86%

Griffin Moore, Hebron;10;12;83%

Ian Grieger, Morgan Township;18;22;82%

David Cundiff, Munster;15;18;83%

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;9;11;82%

Connor Croff, Kouts;13;16;81%

Darryl Mosley, Lake Station;8;10;80%

Nate King, Morton;8;10;80%

Nolan Kinsella, Munster;8;10;80%

Tyler Barker, Illiana Christian;8;10;80%

Allen Resendez, Griffith;11;14;79%

Reece Marrs, Hebron;11;14;79%

Vince Yzaguirre, Lake Station;13;17;76%

DJ Moss, 21st Century;12;16;75%

Evan Gagnon, North Newton;9;12;75%

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;8;11;73%

AJ Lux, Crown Point;8;11;73%

Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;18;25;72%

Ladaion Barnes, Morton;10;14;71%

Joshua Tejeda, Hobart;7;10;70%

Nick Steele, Highland;20;29;69%

Kaden Manna, Marquette;11;16;69%

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;17;25;68%

Send stats to johnnygorches@yahoo.com.

Gallery: Valparaiso hosts 21st Century in boys basketball

No. 1 Valparaiso hosted No. 6 21st Century in a key non-conference game.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

1 of 14

