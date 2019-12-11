{{featured_button_text}}

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Player, team;games;total;avg.

Courtney Blake, Bishop Noll;7;155;22.1

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;12;262;21.8

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;6;132;22.0

Christian Haggard, Bowman;4;82;20.5

Taylor Austin, Lake Station;7;143;20.4

Olivia Klinger, Washington Township;8;150;18.8

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;4;74;18.5

Prentciss Gates, Lighthouse;5;89;17.8.

Nyla Asad, LaPorte;9;156;17.3

Haley Butcher, Victory Christian;4;69;17.3

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;4;67;16.8

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;7;116;16.6

Kaitlyn Halfacre, Michigan City;6;97;16.2

Jenna Mercer, Whiting;7;113;16.1

Sara Zabrecky, Munster;6;95;15.8

Amber Wolf, South Central;6;93;15.5

Amanda Schreiber, Hanover Central;7;104;14.9

Ryin Ott, LaPorte;9;132;14.7

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station;7;102;14.6

Julissa Hamm, Griffith;7;99;14.1

Ally Capouch, Kouts;11;155;14.1

Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton;8;112;14.0

Sarah Weston, Westville;9;123;13.7

Jordan Barnes, Portage;6;80;13.3

Dash Shaw, Crown Point;12;157;13.1

Aleah Ferngren, Valparaiso;6;78;13.0

Nicole Albers, Westville;10;130;13.0

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;7;89;12.7

Sahara Bee, Morgan Township;9;111;12.3

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;6;73;12.2

Abby Stoddard, Crown Point;12;145;12.1

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;7;84;12.0

Ally McConnell, Marquette;4;48;12.0

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;70;11.7

Skylar Flanagan, Portage;3;35;11.7

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;8;93;11.6

Mikaela Armstrong, Washington Township;8;92;11.5

Troilisia Lacey, Portage;5;57;11.4

Kaitlyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;4;45;11.3

Abby Toth, Whiting;7;79;11.3

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;6;66;11.0

Sam Martin, Kankakee Valley;8;87;10.9

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;10;109;10.9

Peyton Rodgers, Westville;10;107;10.7

Grace Weston, Westville;10;107;10.7

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;8;85;10.6

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;7;74;10.6

Nevaeh Govert, Hanover Central;7;74;10.6

Persia Casey, E.C. Central;8;84;10.5

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;9;68;10.4

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;4;41;10.3

Emily Zabrecky, Munster;6;62;10.3

Rebounds

Player, team;games;total;avg.

Ryleigh Grott, Marquette;4;57;14.3

Larr’Onna Coleman, Lighthouse;5;59;11.8

Sahara Bee, Morgan Township;9;102;11.3

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;5;52;10.4

Natalie Figlio, Andrean;7;72;10.3

Destiny Johnson, Clark;2;19;9.5

Hope Zylstra, Covenant Christian;8;75;9.4

Kaitlyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;4;36;9.0

Lauren Pollock, LaPorte;9;78;8.7

Abby Toth, Whiting;7;61;8.7

Katelyn Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;4;34;8.5

Isabelli Damacio, Bishop Noll;7;59;8.4

Allie Mularski, Lake Central;7;59;8.4

Mikayla Hall, River Forest;7;59;8.4

Christian Haggard, Bowman;4;33;8.3

Amber Wolf, South Central;6;49;8.2

Julia Schultz, Andrean;7;55;7.9

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point;12;94;7.8

Sydnie Bakker, Covenant Christian;8;60;7.5

Sam Martin, Kankakee Valley;8;60;7.5

Ryin Ott, LaPorte;9;66;7.3

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;7;49;7.0

Jacey Nelson, Marquette;4;28;7.0

Jenna Mercer, Whiting;7;49;7.0

Olivia Gibson, Highland;8;55;6.9

Briah Strezo, Griffith;7;47;6.7

Nicole Albers, Westville;10;65;6.5

Derriuana Woodson, Bowman;6;38;6.3

Arriyanna Lemon, Lighthouse;4;25;6.3

Michaela Armstrong, Washington Township;8;49;6.1

Prentciss Gates, Lighthouse;5;30;6.0

Claudia Torrico;Ledesma, Hobart;6;36;6.0

Morgan Kobza, Kouts;11;66;6.0

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;7;41;5.9

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;4;23;5.8

Olivia Marks, South Central;6;35;5.8

Emily Sutton, Bishop Noll;3;17;5.7

Sa’Mya Fluker, Bowman;6;34;5.7

Dreme Brown, Lighthouse;5;28;5.6

Ashtyn Huber, Victory Christian;4;22;5.5

Zoe Brickner, Washington Township;8;44;5.5

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;8;43;5.4

Lexi Williams, Hobart;6;32;5.3

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;6;31;5.2

Savannah Ronjak, Griffith;7;36;5.1

Amanda Cruse, Highland;8;41;5.1

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;11;56;5.1

Karmen Nowak, Kankakee Valley;10;50;5.0

Sara Zabrecky, Munster;6;30;5.0

Taytum Torres, Portage;6;30;5.0

Haley Butcher, Victory Christian;4;20;5.0

Assists

Player, team;games;total;avg.

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;7;35;5.0

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;5;25;5.0

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;8;37;4.6

Karmen Nowak, Kankakee Valley;10;45;4.5

Grace Weston, Westville;10;45;4.5

Christian Haggard, Bowman;4;17;4.3

Tori Allen, Andrean;7;28;4.0

Skylar Flanagan, Portage;3;12;4.0

Sarah Weston, Westville;9;35;3.9

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;8;31;3.9

Kayla Ziel, Munster;6;23;3.8

Troilisia Lacey, Portage;5;19;3.8

Dashaie Williams, Bowman;6;22;3.7

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;12;43;3.6

Tiana Morales, Lake Central;7;24;3.4

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;8;26;3.3

Gracie Abbett, Morgan Township;9;29;3.2

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;6;19;3.2

Kayla Jones, LaPorte;9;28;3.1

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;9;28;3.1

Jenna Mercer, Whiting;7;22;3.1

Courtney Blake, Bishop Noll;7;21;3.0

Ashtyn Huber, Victory Christian;4;12;3.0

Dash Shaw, Crown Point;12;34;2.8

Ana Blakely, Marquette;4;11;2.8

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City;6;17;2.8

Grace Nestich, Hobart;6;16;2.7

Kaitlyn Halfacre, Michigan City;6;16;2.7

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;16;2.7

Amber Wolf, South Central;6;16;2.7

Jaecy Nelson, Griffith;7;18;2.6

Prentciss Gates, Lighthouse;5;13;2.6

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts;11;27;2.5

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;4;10;2.5

Jordan Barnes, Portage;6;15;2.5

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;7;17;2.4

Akanti Biggers, LaPorte;9;22;2.4

Olivia Klinger, Washington Township;8;19;2.4

Nicole Albers, Westville;10;24;2.4

Katelyn Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;4;9;2.3

Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton;8;18;2.3

Ally Capouch, Kouts;11;25;2.3

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;9;21;2.3

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;9;21;2.3

Aleah Ferngren, Valparaiso;6;14;2.3

Grace Good, Morgan Township;9;20;2.2

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;12;25;2.1

Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts;11;23;2.1

Michaela Armstrong, Washington Township;8;17;2.1

Julia Schultz, Andrean;7;14;2.0

Leanna Buiter, Covenant Christian;8;16;2.0

Essence Johnson, Lake Central;7;14;2.0

Sara Zabrecky, Munster;6;12;2.0

Jaedyn Lowe, Portage;6;12;2.0

Delanie Gale, South Central;6;12;2.0

Steals

Player, team;games;total;avg.

Christian Haggard, Bowman;4;27;6.8

Iatia Poston, Lighthouse;5;32;6.4

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse;4;25;6.3

Prentciss Gates, Lighthouse;5;26;5.2

Jordan Yuhasz, Lowell;9;44;4.9

Savannah Shock, Victory Christian;4;19;4.8

Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll;5;33;4.7

Dashaie Williams, Bowman;6;28;4.7

Julissa Hamm, Griffith;7;31;4.4

Taylor Williams, E.C. Central;6;22;3.7

Courtney Blake, Bishop Noll;5;30;4.3

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;12;51;4.3

Mia Lewis, Washington Township;8;33;4.1

Courtney Sizemore, Kankakee Valley;10;40;4.0

Ariel Esquivel, Griffith;7;27;3.9

Sam Martin, Kankakee Valley;8;31;3.9

Dash Shaw, Crown Point;12;44;3.7

Claudia Torrico;Ledesma, Hobart;6;22;3.7

Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton;8;28;3.5

Grace Nestich, Hobart;6;21;3.5

Karmen Nowak, Kankakee Valley;10;34;3.4

Michael Armstrong, Washington Township;8;27;3.4

Dreme Brown, Lighthouse;5;17;3.3

Skylar Flanagan, Portage;3;10;3.3

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;8;26;3.3

Emma Schmidt, Chesterton;8;26;3.3

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian;8;26;3.3

Aleena Mongerie, Munster;6;19;3.2

Abigail Tomblin, South Central;6;19;3.2

Abby Lewandowski, Lowell;9;28;3.1

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;9;28;3.1

Allison Mueller, Hanover Central;7;21;3.0

Asia Donald, Hobart;6;18;3.0

Jordan Barnes, Portage;6;18;3.0

Jaedyn Lowe, Portage;6;18;3.0

Aleah Ferngren, Valparaiso;6;18;3.0

Ally Capouch, Kouts;11;32;2.9

Nyla Asad, LaPorte;9;26;2.9

Katelyn Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;4;11;2.8

Nicole Albers, Westville;10;28;2.8

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;7;19;2.7

Micale Dixon, Bowman;6;16;2.7

Sa’Mya Fluker, Bowman;6;16;2.7

Ariah Rivera, Hobart;6;16;2.7

Sarah Douglas, Valparaiso;6;16;2.7

Kaitlyn Carr, Chesterton;8;21;2.6

Carly James, Covenant Christian;8;21;2.6

Kayla Jones, LaPorte;9;23;2.6

Kaitlyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;4;10;2.5

Leanna Buiter, Covenant Christian;8;20;2.5

Bolanie Ayangade, Valparaiso;6;15;2.5

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;7;17;2.4

Amanda Schreiber, Hanover Central;7;17;2.4

Shelby Linn, LaPorte;9;22;2.4

Averi Wagoner, Wheeler;8;19;2.4

Lexi Williams, Hobart;6;14;2.3

Nyla Collins, Lighthouse;3;7;2.3

Kayla Ziel, Munster;6;14;2.3

Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso;6;14;2.3

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;12;26;2.2

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley;10;22;2.2

Faith Biggs, South Central;6;13;2.2

3-pointers

Player, team;total

Ally Capouch, Kouts;29

Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley;24

Olivia Klinger, Washington Township;24

Nicole Albers, Westville;21

Courtney Blake, Bishop Noll;18

Ryin Ott, LaPorte;18

Abby Stoddard, Crown Point;16

Kristen Cravens, Portage;16

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point;14

Nyla Asad, LaPorte;14

Abby Oedzes, Lake Central;13

Kaitlyn Halfacre, Michigan City;13

Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township;13

Dyamond Blair, Andrean;12

Ashley Craycraft, Chesterton;12

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point;12

Amanda Schreiber, Hanover Central;12

Kayla Jones, LaPorte;12

Grace Weston, Westville;12

Kaylee Chavez, Lowell;11

Sara Zabrecky, Munster;11

Emily Zabrecky, Munster;10

Jenna Mercer, Whiting;10

Dash Shaw, Crown Point;9

Aleah Ferngren, Valparaiso;9

Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton;8

Faith Biggs, South Central;8

Rachel Johnson, Wheeler;8

Persia Casey, E.C. Central;7

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith;7

Asia Donald, Hobart;7

Colby Sizemore, Kankakee Valley;7

Madison Dulski, Lake Central;7

Emmy Wells, Morgan Township;7

Troilisia Lacey, Portage;7

Abigail Witt, River Forest;7

Delanie Gale, South Central;7

