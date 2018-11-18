Just like every boys basketball team in Indiana, Bowman Academy is looking forward to opening day.
The Eagles kick off their season at home Monday against Roosevelt.
But there is also another date that Bowman Academy players have circled on their mental calendars. That day is Feb. 26, which happens to be the first day of the state tournament.
Why is that date more important to Bowman Academy — where I serve as the public-address announcer — than it is for any other boys team in the state, you ask?
Let's just say a two-year absence from the tournament made the Eagles' hearts grow fonder. And hungrier.
"To put in so much work and not be able to compete when it counts, it was frustrating," Bowman Academy senior guard Amari Sherrod said.
Bowman Academy's issues came to the forefront two seasons ago. In a Nov. 26, 2016, game, Migel Nunnery, the Eagles' boys basketball coach and athletic director at the time, used a player in a game who was not enrolled at Bowman Academy.
The school fired Nunnery.
The IHSAA's response? Nice gesture but the damage had already been done.
The IHSAA found the Gary charter school had committed a host of violations including, but not limited to, using an athlete in several games whose high school eligibility had expired and playing another athlete who provided the IHSAA false information in a transfer report.
In addition, every coach at an IHSAA member school is required to take a concussion course and one additional educational course from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Only two Bowman Academy coaches had done that, IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox told The Times in January 2017.
The IHSAA ruled that every Bowman Academy sport would have to sit out their respective state tournaments for two years.
"It was one of the saddest moments in Bowman history," current Eagles athletic director Arthur Haggard said.
A lot of behind the scene's work by Haggard, then principal Sarita Stevens and former Gary athletic director Earl Smith Jr. led to the IHSAA shortening the playoff ban for every boys and girls team except boys basketball to just one year.
Most of the high points in Bowman Academy sports have come from the boys basketball team, which won state titles in 2010 and 2013. It finished second in 2012 and 2014.
Last year's team, a squad with quickness, size and offensive firepower that was led by Sherrod and then-senior forward Langston Stalling, was good enough to maybe, just maybe, add to an already crowded school trophy case.
"I think we would have won sectionals and gone downstate," Bowman Academy coach Tyrone Robinson said.
That team had a 12-5 record heading into the final month of the season before losing three of their last four games. Which brings us back to Sherrod's point about the repercussions of not being able to compete when it counted.
"The kids always played hard but when sectional time came around, they got a little discouraged," said Robinson, whose team won its first six games last year. "It was rough because I had to find different ways to motivate them."
And now, the boys hoops squad is set to jump back into the playoff pool.
It's news that made Haggard go all LL Cool J about the upcoming season.
"Don't call it a comeback, because we've been here for years," Haggard said. "We've just been in hibernation like a bear. But we're hungry. It's been a long two years and I hope we learned something from it."
The Eagles lost a lot of height from last year and, according to Robinson, will run a lot more than they did last season. Sherrod, who averaged 15 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor last season, will lead the way.
"We had all the pieces in place to at least make it downstate last season, so that was frustrating," said Sherrod, who lost 10 pounds to prepare for this season. "This year it feels good because it's time to show them what we've been working on. It feels good to be able to compete in the tournament."
Which makes Monday more than just your standard opening day.
Haggard says the school is fired up. T-shirts are being made to celebrate the return to a playoff basketball season.
Haggard says the shirts will say "New team, new season, same Bowman grind."
You just hope that all in charge remember what Haggard said about lessons learned the past two years.