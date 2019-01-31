Remember the movie "The Godfather: Part III"?
There is one classic line in that movie, mentioned by aging mob boss Michael Corleone about being involved in the "family business." It goes something like this: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."
Basketball can have that same effect. You can play in high school and maybe some college ball, and when it's over, the sport still has a way of not letting go.
And for many, they continue to be connected to hoops by serving as an official. In the case of one official, by all means necessary.
Take the case of 21-year official Terry Sherrill, who worked seven games the first week of January and expects to officiate 100 games this season.
And that's not counting the softball games he plans to officiate later in the year.
Mind you, Sherrill is coming off of surgery on his knee and Achilles tendon.
"I knew that at the end of the day, my faith in God would get me through this," said Sherrill, who says he has never whistled a player or coach for a technical foul in his career. "I love the kids. It's all about the student-athletes, that's my objective. As long as they want me and I can call a fair game, that's where I want to be."
Sherrill is a classic case of the former basketball player who wanted to stay in the game.
In high school, he was a prodigious scorer for Landmark Christian in Michigan City in 1983. Clem Hollingsworth, who was no slouch as a point guard with West Side in the early 1980s, has a similar story.
He knows the tough position officials can find themselves in every year.
"We, as officials get older every year," said Hollingsworth, who's been a licensed official since 1980. "The age group we officiate stays the same."
So, how do you combat that?
"During the offseason and during the season, I still run, I work out, and I do my due diligence to make sure I represent myself in a professional manner," he said.
But even that can be severely tested by the potentially combustible combination of an angry parent or coach a call that went against their team.
Sherrill says the situation doesn't both him. Remember he's the guy who has never T'ed up a player or coach.
Hollingsworth says fan criticism gets the 'in one ear and out the other" treatment.
"As long as they aren't using profanity, or disrespectful or disruptive to fans around them, it's OK," Hollingsworth said. "I hear almost everything they say, but two things. One, I know they don't know the rules better than I do, and two, it's not going to make me change my call."
Sean Westman, an official who has played basketball since he was 5 years old, agrees with that strategy.
"When I first started five or six years ago, it was really tough to take," said Westman. "Now, I don't take it personally. To be honest, most of the time the parents who are yelling and complaining don't know the rules of the game.
"We go through a lot to be an official. You have to stay in shape, you have to maintain knowledge of the rules because they change all the time."
No doubt it's a tough job, but it can be rewarding.
"It's a great opportunity, because we need leaders," Sherrill said. "If your love for basketball is still there after your playing days are over, we would love to have you."