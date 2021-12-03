Transfer Brandon Trilli fits right in for Munster

DYER — Brandon Trilli rarely leaves the floor for Munster.
The 6-foot-5 junior transfer from Phoenix, Arizona, has been the Mustangs' most consistent player.
Trilli showed that again Friday night as he scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out two assists in Munster’s 52-38 win over host Illiana Christian.
“It's just a team effort,” he said. “We play all together as a team and the game just comes to us. My teammates are feeding me the ball. We work together.
"I mean, our point guard almost had a triple-double. We're moving the ball as a team, and we're getting good looks and we're finishing.”
Sean Kimble added 17 points and nine rebounds, and point guard David Cundiff added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Trilli said he likes leading the team on the floor.
“I feel like when I get around the basket and I can create for others, then I'm able to put it in and kind of spreads it out for everybody else to score,” he said.
“When people come and double me, then I can go up in the high post area as soon as people come at me, I can swing it to our teammate. We're all confident that we can hit the shots.”
Munster coach Mike Hackett said Trilli is having a nice year so far.
“He's almost averaging a double-double,” Hackett said. “He's a smart, heady player. Obviously, he's one of our only guys with any size. We run a lot of stuff through him in that elbow area, so we count on him to make good decisions with the basketball.”
Munster (3-0) led 13-8 after one quarter and 26-15 at halftime. It pushed the lead to 41-29 after three quarters. Cundiff got a quick bucket off a long rebound to start the fourth for a 43-29 edge, and Illiana (1-2) never threatened the rest of the way.
Kimble said it feels really good to be 3-0.
“We’re just going to keep working, keep going hard and we're going to go 4-0 (Saturday),” he said. “No one expected us to go like this, but we just got got to keep proving them wrong.”
Cundiff and Kimble were the only Mustangs who saw any action last year, and Hackett said it's nice to be where they’re at right now.
“(Brandon Trilli), Sean Kimble and David Cundiff are our main three guys that play a majority of the minutes, and then we shuffle in other guys into the game,” Hackett. “So those three are pretty solid for us right now.”
Trilli played a little more than 29 minutes.
“We all realize if we have to stay out there for 30 minutes to win the game, then we all have to do our part to win,” he said.
Trilli’s dad, Michael, grew up in Munster and played for the Mustangs, and his mom’s side of the family is from Arizona.
“We came out here to give us a new opportunity, and my grandma is out here,” Brandon said. “So my dad wanted to bring us back here.”
Luke Van Essen led the Vikings with 12 points and four steals. Zeke Van Essen and Tyler Barker each added six points.
Illiana coach Tom Roozeboom said his squad struggled through another tough shooting night, finishing at 29 percent from the floor.
“We had some open looks, and we just could not find the bucket, and it wasn't just 3s,” he said. “We missed some layups. We really didn't get ourselves to the line, so that is a testament to just not being able to attack. … Credit (Munster) for doing what they needed to do.”