Transfer Brandon Trilli fits right in for Munster

Munster coach Mike Hackett said Trilli is having a nice year so far.

“He's almost averaging a double-double,” Hackett said. “He's a smart, heady player. Obviously, he's one of our only guys with any size. We run a lot of stuff through him in that elbow area, so we count on him to make good decisions with the basketball.”

Munster (3-0) led 13-8 after one quarter and 26-15 at halftime. It pushed the lead to 41-29 after three quarters. Cundiff got a quick bucket off a long rebound to start the fourth for a 43-29 edge, and Illiana (1-2) never threatened the rest of the way.

Kimble said it feels really good to be 3-0.

“We’re just going to keep working, keep going hard and we're going to go 4-0 (Saturday),” he said. “No one expected us to go like this, but we just got got to keep proving them wrong.”

Cundiff and Kimble were the only Mustangs who saw any action last year, and Hackett said it's nice to be where they’re at right now.