Travis Grayson delivers down the stretch, sending Chesterton to state

LAFAYETTE — It was only fitting that Travis Grayson was at the free-throw line when it mattered.

Chesterton’s senior point guard was its leader all year. When he stepped to the stripe in the closing seconds of a tie game at the Class 4A semistate, Grayson only had one thing on his mind.

“I was just thinking about going to Indianapolis. That’s all I’m thinking about was Indianapolis,” he said. “I’m so ready to go to Indianapolis.”

Grayson made a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left to give his team a 42-40 lead over Kokomo. The Trojans made that lead stand up and punched their ticket to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the program's first state championship appearance.

“I got out of the way and let our kids win the game,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “They made plays when they needed to. They stuck with it. They’re tough. They’re gritty. And they’ve given us a chance to go play in Indianapolis. That gives me chills.”

Grayson led all scorers with 27 points, including making 15 of his 16 chances at the free-throw line. He said after the game that he feels like he should be the favorite for the state’s top individual honor.

“If Travis Grayson is not in the running for Mr. Basketball, I don’t know what’s up. He’s taken his undefeated team to a state championship and just continues to make plays, step up and make big free throws, week after week,” Urban said. “I love the kid. I’m proud of him.”

Chesterton trailed into the fourth quarter. Grayson hit two free throws then to tie it 40-40. Neither team scored again until Grayson’s free throws.

Flory Bidunga, Kokomo’s 6-foot-10 center, was a problem when he was on the court. The Trojans (29-0) didn’t test him often, backing out drives and passing out of the paint all afternoon.

Bidunga picked up his second foul when Nick Furmanek drew a charge with just over six-minute left in the second quarter. Bidunga sat for the rest of the first half and the Trojans took a 21-18 lead into the break.

Furmanek, Chris Mullen and Justin Sims did their best to contain Bidunga, doubling and tripling him in the post. He finished with 11 points. He came into the game averaging 17.7.

“We know that we’re supposed to be here,” Mullen said. “We’re just putting in the hard work and dedication. We’ve got the best team. We stay together. It’s hard to put it into words but we’ve earned it.”

Kokomo (19-8) had two chances after Grayson’s free throws. Shayne Spear missed two free throws with less than 1.7 seconds left, then missed a catch-and-shoot 3-point attempt as time expired.

“I’m glad I get to coach these guys for seven more days. The maximum amount of time I can coach these guys is seven more days and I get that opportunity and I am jacked about that,” Urban said.

The win is an important one for the area, which hasn’t had a big school play for a state championship since Lake Central in 2014.

“I’ve had every Region coach in our conference and other school reach out wishing us luck,” Urban said. “I think that’s what makes the Region fun is we compete but we’ve got really good coaches and I’m friends with a lot of those coaches. I think there’s a mutual respect amongst us and I know that they’re rooting for us, just like we would be rooting for another Region team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.