Travis Grayson, Jalen Washington named to Indiana Boys All-Stars

Travis Grayson, the leader of Chesterton's Class 4A state runner-up team, and injured West Side standout Jalen Washington have been named to the Indiana Boys All-Stars, it was announced Monday.

They are among 13 players whose names were revealed by All-Stars game director Mike Broughton.

Grayson, a 5-foot-10 guard who averaged 19 points a game for the 29-1 Trojans, is one of three uncommitted prospects on the team. The others are Warren Central forward Tae Davis, who scored 22 points a game, and Silver Creek guard Branden Northern, who averaged 22.9 points a game.

Washington, a North Carolina recruit, missed his senior season after undergoing surgery on his right knee during the last offseason. The 6-9, 205-pound center is a four-star prospect ranked 30th in his class nationally by ESPN.

He is one of four Power Five recruits on the Indiana All-Stars roster. The others are Mr. Basketball Braden Smith, a guard from Westfield who averaged 18.3 points a game and is headed to Purdue; Lawrence North guard C.J. Gunn, an Indiana recruit who scored 23.5 points a game; and Central Noble's Connor Essegian, a guard who averaged 26.5 points a game and is going to Wisconsin.

The other Division I recruits on the team are Mount Vernon (Fortville) guard Amhad Jarrard, a 14.6 ppg scorer going to IUPUI; Cathedral's Tayshawn Comer, a guard who averaged 16.2 ppg and is headed to Eastern Kentucky; Carmel guard Peter Suder, who averaged 13.6 ppg and is going to Bellarmine; Pike guard Ryan Conwell, a 22.6 ppg scorer bound for South Florida; and Cathedral guard Jaxon Edwards, who averaged 10.9 ppg and is going to Murray State.

Rounding out the team is Indiana Wesleyan recruit Javan Buchanan, a forward from Lafayette Jeff who scored 20.5 ppg.

The Indiana Boys head coach is South Bend Adams' Chad Johnston and his assistants are Brownsburg's Steve Lynch and Westview's Rob Yoder.

All-Stars week tips off on June 5 when the Indiana Juniors and Kentucky Juniors meet in a doubleheader at Bedford North Lawrence, with the girls game at 1 p.m. Region time and the boys to follow. The Junior-Senior All-Star doubleheader is set for June 8 at a site to be determined with the girls game at 5 p.m. Region time and the boys to follow.

The Indiana/Kentucky All-Star games are scheduled for June 10 in Owensboro, Kentucky (5:30 p.m. Region girls tip) and June 11 at Southport Fieldhouse (4 p.m. Region girls start).

