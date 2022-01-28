Travis Grayson keeps unbeaten Chesterton on course in win over Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Every time momentum seemed to shift Lake Central’s way, Chesterton senior point guard Travis Grayson was there to make a play.

Whether it was a floater in the lane, a key offensive rebound or an up-and-under layup, Grayson did a little bit of everything on his way to 22 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.

“Just picking when to be a leader, doing whatever my team needs me to do to win a game,” Grayson said after Friday's 74-44 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Lake Central. “And when there’s bleeding, help to stop the bleeding.”

Perhaps no sequence illustrated his awareness as the final 30 seconds of the first half, up 40-24. Lake Central had scored on consecutive possessions and had just forced a stop. Grayson jumped a passing lane and went coast-to-coast for a layup. Chesterton then forced a five-second violation and hit two free throws. It was a potential six- or seven-point swing to end the half. Grayson started it all.

“He’s playing unbelievably right now,” Trojans coach Marc Urban said. “He’s making the right decision. He knows when to change speeds. He makes guys around him better. And he works his tail off. … He does a lot of really good things for us, on and off the court.”

Offensively, the Trojans push the pace, and that starts with Grayson and his athleticism. But in the half court, he also knows when to pull the ball out and reset. He had a single turnover against Lake Central in a game that featured 25 total giveaways.

“It’s just being able to control the game,” Grayson said. “Coach Urban tells me all the time that I control the game and I control the momentum and things that happen during the game. So being able to lead and make the right play, just be consistent making the right play. Knowing when to pull it out and get guys open, or when to drive, when to shoot.”

The Trojans are undefeated (15-0, 4-0) and the state’s top-ranked 4A team, but Grayson is one of just two senior starters, along with fellow senior Chris Mullen. They also start two sophomores: Tyler Parrish and Justin Sims. Grayson said this group has been working together since last season ended up in this situation.

“When we first lost the sectionals that Tuesday, that Thursday we were in the weight room and getting going,” he said. “So just buying in and putting all this work in has gotten us where we are.”

Building that rapport with the younger players showed some of its fruition Friday. Sims, a 6-6 forward, finished with a season-high 18 points, adding six rebounds. While Grayson shouldered the scoring in the first half, it was Sims who the Trojans went to repeatedly in the second half.

“The first couple of times when I scored, I just wanted to score more,” Sims said. “My teammates are unselfish and just let me do my own thing.”

Parrish finished with 13 points, and senior Mullen had eight points and five rebounds for Chesterton.

For Lake Central (8-8, 1-3), junior Mitch Milausnic led the way with eight points, knocking down a pair of three in the first half. Leading scorer Brandon Escobedo, a junior, sat much of the first half with foul trouble, finishing with seven points and four rebounds. Senior Jaiden Clayton and sophomore Jake Smith each added seven points.

