Travis Grayson scores 40 as unbeaten Chesterton edges Valparaiso in OT for DAC title

CHESTERTON — The Duneland Athletic Conference belonged to Chesterton.

The night belonged to Travis Grayson.

The senior guard dropped 40 points — including eight in overtime — to will the Chesterton to a 60-57 conference-clinching win against Valparaiso on Friday night. Moments after the game ended, the student section flooded out of the sold-out bleachers and mobbed the Trojans on the floor.

Grayson was in the middle of it all.

This was his night.

“I’m going to tell you right now,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said, “I’ve never been more proud of a kid or more happy for a kid than Travis Grayson. The kid is under-recruited. He’s under-looked. They talk about anything they want to talk about. The kid wins. I’m proud of him. Somebody is going to be smart and offer the kid but I’ll tell you right now to play as cold-blooded as that kid … I couldn’t be more proud.”

Grayson shot 9-of-15 from the floor and 20-of-22 from the free-throw line. He blocked Valparaiso senior guard Blaine Dalton’s corner 3-point try at the end of regulation to force overtime. Then he completely took over in overtime.

Grayson scored go-ahead points twice in the extra period. The first was a go-ahead 3-pointer that Valparaiso junior Mason Jones answered with a layup to retake the lead. The second time came with two free throws after stealing the ball from Jones at the top of the key and then drawing an immediate foul.

Jones finished with 28 points to lead the Vikings.

Whenever Chesterton needed an answer, Grayson provided it. The Trojans remain unbeaten and claimed the DAC for a second time in three years. Grayson is now 3-4 in his career against the rival Vikings (18-4, 6-1), whom the Trojans (21-0, 7-0) could very well meet again in the sectional.

“It’s amazing because you work so hard to win these types of games and when you finally win it it’s amazing,” Grayson said. “You make memories. And that’s what it’s all about. Making memories and winning with your guys.”

Valparaiso controlled the game throughout the first half but never got ahead by enough to run away from Chesterton. The Trojans look the lead for the first time midway through the third quarter. That was just the beginning of a back-and-forth that would see six additional lead changes the rest of the way.

Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said that his team committed “uncharacteristic” errors at inopportune times with the game on the line. The Vikings didn’t close Chesterton out when the opportunities presented themselves and Grayson made them pay in front of a gym full of fans who filled the parking lot, left cars on the sidewalks and even walked upwards of a quarter mile just to get in.

“The environment made us change who we are a little bit,” Coolman said. “But that’s why it’s so good because in a couple of weeks if we get a chance to play in a big sectional game it’s going to be just like this again.”

Urban openly wondered after Grayson’s career game why his point guard wasn’t getting attention for Mr. Basketball considering how he leads the No. 1 ranked 4A team in the state. He also questioned how only the likes of IU South Bend, St. Xavier and Trinity College have offered him a scholarship.

“He just wins,” Urban said.

As he walked down the hallway behind the Chesterton locker room, Urban laughed.

“I didn’t know he had 40,” he said.

Then he laughed again.

