Travis Grayson shows no rust in return as Chesterton tops Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Chesterton celebrated the return of star junior guard Travis Grayson by defeating host Michigan City 62-51 Thursday night, and Grayson didn’t show any signs of rust after being out sick for three games.
Grayson was hot from long range early and sealed the victory with six fourth-quarter free throws on his way to 17 points to share game-high scoring honors with Michigan City senior Tahari Watson, who made five 3-pointers.
As good as Grayson was, it was in the paint that Chesterton (14-2, 5-0) preserved its perfect Duneland Athletic Conference record.
Senior Tyler Vanderwoude (eight points), junior Chris Mullen (eight points) and emerging freshman talent Justin Sims (nine points) dominated the boards and consistently challenged shots at the rim, making it difficult for Michigan City’s quick guards to finish their drives.
“Chris brings a motor that’s hard to match and Justin is getting better every game,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “Justin definitely rebounded well tonight, altered some shots and just keeps getting better.”
Sims, 6-foot-5 and still growing, showed perimeter skills as well, burying a 3-pointer from the right corner and making a beautiful high-low pass to Mullen for a bucket.
“He’s long, he’s active, and he’s going to be a really nice player,” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said of Sims.
Michigan City (11-4, 2-2) took a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, but managed just five points in the second quarter and trailed 26-19 at the half, which ended with the Trojans scoring the final eight points.
“It became a struggle for us to score, that’s for sure,” Wells said. “And the size advantage continues to hurt us. It’s a six-point game at halftime and they probably have six or eight offensive rebounds that lead to put-backs.”
Wells spent most of the week figuring the Wolves would be without sophomore guard Jamie Hodges Jr., who went down with an ankle injury early in the game against Portage. Hodges came off the bench and contributed nine points and four steals.
Chesterton showcased its strong depth, which gained experience during the absences of Grayson and Sean Elliott, who has not yet returned.
“We’ve had some guys step up the last three games and that depth showed tonight,” Urban said. “That was exciting for me.”