Travis Grayson shows no rust in return as Chesterton tops Michigan City

Michigan City (11-4, 2-2) took a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, but managed just five points in the second quarter and trailed 26-19 at the half, which ended with the Trojans scoring the final eight points.

“It became a struggle for us to score, that’s for sure,” Wells said. “And the size advantage continues to hurt us. It’s a six-point game at halftime and they probably have six or eight offensive rebounds that lead to put-backs.”

Wells spent most of the week figuring the Wolves would be without sophomore guard Jamie Hodges Jr., who went down with an ankle injury early in the game against Portage. Hodges came off the bench and contributed nine points and four steals.

Chesterton showcased its strong depth, which gained experience during the absences of Grayson and Sean Elliott, who has not yet returned.

“We’ve had some guys step up the last three games and that depth showed tonight,” Urban said. “That was exciting for me.”

Gallery: Chesterton at Michigan City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0