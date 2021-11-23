Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove ready to state their case

VALPARAISO — The shot hung in the air long enough to stop time, but when Trey Steinhilber’s potential game-winning 3-pointer finally fell out of the sky, it only meant the end of Boone Grove’s season.
Steinhilber’s buzzer-beating attempt to knock off Bowman in the Class 2A regional semifinals last year ended up as an air ball. It also became a tough lesson learned on the basketball court that the senior is carrying into this season.
“We know that it’s got to be 32 minutes of basketball,” Steinhilber said. “We all learned that when you have a lead, you have to stick to your game plan. We led by nine with four minutes left and we just didn’t take care of the ball.”
Boone Grove’s 52-50 loss to Bowman in the North Judson Regional semifinals left a sour note on an otherwise sweet season. The Wolves won their first sectional title in eight seasons, erasing the memories of a winless season in 2016-17 and a three-win season when Steinhilber was a freshman.
With traditional Porter County Conference stalwarts like Kouts, Morgan Township and South Central having been hit hard by graduation, Steinhilber has his eyes on plenty of goals this season.
“We’re thinking about trying to win the conference,” Steinhilber said. “We’ve got goals of going to state. Our whole team, we want Bankers Life in March. It’s a good feeling.”
Steinhilber is a big reason the Wolves are able to have such lofty aspirations. The senior averaged 17.4 points per game last season and also dished out nearly four assists per game. He’s continued to ascend each season, having averaged 5.2 points in 10 varsity games as a freshman and then 8.9 points as a regular rotation player in the 2019-20 season.
“He’s played ever since he was a freshman,” Boone Grove coach Matt McKay said. “He’s logged a lot of minutes for us and he’s seen most scenarios that are going to occur. Trey has played in a ton of big games and has a great basketball IQ. We’re on the same page most of the time and I don’t have to coach him up all that often.”
Steinhilber isn’t Boone Grove’s only weapon back this season. Mason Bills (9.1 ppg) has been Steinhilber’s running mate dating back to fourth grade and Drew Murray (7.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg) is one of the top big men in the conference.
With Boone Grove’s top three scorers returning, McKay isn’t shying away from the lofty expectations of making another deep postseason run.
“(Winning sectionals) is always the No. 1 goal,” McKay said. “Getting as far as we got (last season) was a great experience and it would be nice to advance beyond that. We all know that it takes talent and you have to be a little bit lucky as well. We can deal with that.”
Wherever the season ultimately goes for the Wolves, Steinhilber is confident that he’ll continue to play basketball at the next level when high school is over. He already holds an offer from Franklin and could get more exposure as the season unfolds.
“I want to go out there and prove something, but I’m also looking forward to enjoying the experience,” Steinhilber said. “It should be a normal year. We hardly had anyone in the stands last year and we’ll be full this season. I can’t wait. I’ve had (our first home game) circled on my calendar ever since the schedule came out.”