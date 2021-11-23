Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove ready to state their case

Steinhilber is a big reason the Wolves are able to have such lofty aspirations. The senior averaged 17.4 points per game last season and also dished out nearly four assists per game. He’s continued to ascend each season, having averaged 5.2 points in 10 varsity games as a freshman and then 8.9 points as a regular rotation player in the 2019-20 season.

“He’s played ever since he was a freshman,” Boone Grove coach Matt McKay said. “He’s logged a lot of minutes for us and he’s seen most scenarios that are going to occur. Trey has played in a ton of big games and has a great basketball IQ. We’re on the same page most of the time and I don’t have to coach him up all that often.”

Steinhilber isn’t Boone Grove’s only weapon back this season. Mason Bills (9.1 ppg) has been Steinhilber’s running mate dating back to fourth grade and Drew Murray (7.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg) is one of the top big men in the conference.

With Boone Grove’s top three scorers returning, McKay isn’t shying away from the lofty expectations of making another deep postseason run.