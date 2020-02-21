Trojans win first DAC title since 2008

CHESTERTON — Charlie Eaton picked the biggest moment of the game Friday night to hit the biggest shot of his life.
With Valparaiso threatening to put an end to Chesterton’s perfect Duneland Athletic Conference season and spoil its first conference title since 2008, the junior forward buried a wide-open 3-pointer to help lift the Trojans to a 54-51 win over their rivals.
Eaton came into the game averaging less than two points a game and had scored 28 points all season.
“It was my turn to ring the bell,” Eaton said.
With the Trojans (20-2, 7-0) clinging to a 49-47 lead and looking content to run clock with less than two minutes remaining, Eaton found himself wide open with the ball in his hands. He never hesitated and his 3-pointer gave Chesterton a 52-47 lead with 1:45 remaining.
“It was a big shot,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “He stepped up and shot it with confidence. Charlie can hit those shots. He just knows how to win.”
The Trojans still needed to hold off a late charge from Valparaiso. The Vikings (14-8, 5-2) sandwiched two baskets around a Chesterton missed free throw to cut the deficit to 52-51 with 12.9 seconds left. Chesterton star Jake Wadding responded with two free throws to add to his game-high 21 points. Valparaiso’s Cooper Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would’ve sent the game to overtime after the Trojans denied Brandon Mack from getting a shot attempt.
“Even if I would’ve hit that shot and even if we would’ve won, we still have plenty of things to work on and to get better at,” Jones said.
Chesterton’s gym was packed well before tip on Friday night as student sections from both schools were standing room only midway through the fourth quarter of the junior varsity game. The Trojans used the energy to their advantage in the early stages of the game, but Valparaiso rallied to take a 31-28 advantage into the locker room. The Vikings came out strong in the third quarter and opened up a 37-30 lead and looked to have all the momentum. Chesterton responded with four straight baskets and ripped off a 16-2 run that carried into the fourth quarter.
“I’m really proud of our guys for how they battled (in the third quarter),” Urban said.
Valparaiso sophomore Breece Walls hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 48-47 before Wadding added another free throw and Eaton hit his big 3-pointer.
The win gives Chesterton 20 wins for just the third time in school history. The Trojans won 21 games under Urban in 2017-18 and they had a school-record 24 wins under Evar Edquist in 1954-55 in their fifth season of varsity basketball.
“We haven’t won conference in 12 years,” Wadding said. “Not something we’ve done since (Zack) Novak was here. That was a lot of fun.”