Trojans win first DAC title since 2008

“Even if I would’ve hit that shot and even if we would’ve won, we still have plenty of things to work on and to get better at,” Jones said.

Chesterton’s gym was packed well before tip on Friday night as student sections from both schools were standing room only midway through the fourth quarter of the junior varsity game. The Trojans used the energy to their advantage in the early stages of the game, but Valparaiso rallied to take a 31-28 advantage into the locker room. The Vikings came out strong in the third quarter and opened up a 37-30 lead and looked to have all the momentum. Chesterton responded with four straight baskets and ripped off a 16-2 run that carried into the fourth quarter.

“I’m really proud of our guys for how they battled (in the third quarter),” Urban said.

Valparaiso sophomore Breece Walls hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 48-47 before Wadding added another free throw and Eaton hit his big 3-pointer.

The win gives Chesterton 20 wins for just the third time in school history. The Trojans won 21 games under Urban in 2017-18 and they had a school-record 24 wins under Evar Edquist in 1954-55 in their fifth season of varsity basketball.