Two for the show: Sophomore Justin Sims, senior Travis Grayson set tone for Chesterton boys basketball

“I’d never been yelled at before (by a coach). I was always the man where I was at. Coming to a new program and you get yelled at like that, you’re like ‘OK, I respect this guy,’” Grayson said. “It was intimidating a little bit but from then on out, it just made me be coachable and made me respect him from every level.”

It wasn’t the last learning moment of his freshman season. Those experiences are part of why Grayson tries to help the youngsters along, especially ones as promising as Sims.

“Being a freshman on varsity is different but once you start to get the hang of it, it becomes easier and easier as the game slows down,” Grayson said. “For him, at 6-6 with a 6-11 wingspan, it’s just going to be easy for him when it slows down.”

Sims and Grayson complement each other on the court, too. Sims has improved his shot in the past year, he says. Grayson says he’s a little more crafty around the bucket, as well.

That type of presence in the paint generates opportunities for shooters, for which the Trojans do not lack.

“You can’t leave us open. Everybody can shoot the ball,” Grayson said. “When they double him, you’ve got me as a cutter coming, other guys cutting to come and finish at the rim. It’s just easy buckets.”