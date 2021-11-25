Two for the show: Sophomore Justin Sims, senior Travis Grayson set tone for Chesterton boys basketball

CHESTERTON — Justin Sims and Travis Grayson have very different bodies.
Sims, a sophomore forward. is a rangy 6-6 with a 6-11 wingspan and Grayson, a senior point guard, is a solid, athletic 5-9. They play different positions and have very different roles at Chesterton.
The Trojans hoopers have something in common, though — they both started as freshmen.
“Coach (Marc) Urban is not one to play favorites. He’s going to play who’s going to help him win,” Grayson said. “You’ve got to be good enough. You have to have a good work ethic and you have to be coachable.”
Those are some of the lessons Grayson has helped Sims learn in the last 18 months or so. The shared experience of playing early and dealing with outside expectations has helped both a friendship and mentorship blossom.
“He helps me with a lot of things. When I first got here, I would ask him about a lot of things and he would always just be there to help me through it,” Sims said. “I like playing with Travis. He’s fun off and on the court.”
In addition to his guidance of Sims, Grayson is clearly a leader for Chesterton. He keeps things light during practice and operates like a coach on the floor during games.
He credits Urban with helping build that maturity. After his eighth-grade year, Grayson played with the varsity team in a summer league. In one game, he made a lazy play and Urban pulled him immediately.
“I’d never been yelled at before (by a coach). I was always the man where I was at. Coming to a new program and you get yelled at like that, you’re like ‘OK, I respect this guy,’” Grayson said. “It was intimidating a little bit but from then on out, it just made me be coachable and made me respect him from every level.”
It wasn’t the last learning moment of his freshman season. Those experiences are part of why Grayson tries to help the youngsters along, especially ones as promising as Sims.
“Being a freshman on varsity is different but once you start to get the hang of it, it becomes easier and easier as the game slows down,” Grayson said. “For him, at 6-6 with a 6-11 wingspan, it’s just going to be easy for him when it slows down.”
Sims and Grayson complement each other on the court, too. Sims has improved his shot in the past year, he says. Grayson says he’s a little more crafty around the bucket, as well.
That type of presence in the paint generates opportunities for shooters, for which the Trojans do not lack.
“You can’t leave us open. Everybody can shoot the ball,” Grayson said. “When they double him, you’ve got me as a cutter coming, other guys cutting to come and finish at the rim. It’s just easy buckets.”
Sims said Grayson’s vision and ability to create makes him an ideal guard to play with, too.
“He can give you 20 and 10 every single night,” Sims said.
The goal for Grayson this season, the senior said, is to be more efficient in getting those points while improving his assist numbers.
The aim for the Trojans as a whole is to put a postseason trophy or two in the school case. Rival Valparaiso ended each of the last two seasons. Chesterton lost the last four games last winter.
The Trojans want to erase those memories.
“We feel like we should win. We feel like we should dominate and if we just do what coach Urban is telling us to do, I don’t think there’s anybody that can beat us,” Grayson said.