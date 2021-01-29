Ty Smith, Darren Roach propel Crown Point past LaPorte

If Smith wasn’t hitting 3-pointers from all over the court, Roach was making plays on both sides of the floor. The junior scored eight points in the first quarter as Crown Point jumped out to a 13-4 lead and then he poured in seven more points in the second quarter as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 34-9 going into halftime.

“It’s just getting to the gym earlier,” Roach said. “Getting a good head start on the game. The first four minutes, it was just going crazy.”

The Bulldogs won their second straight game while being shorthanded on Friday night. Sophomore AJ Lux was out as well as assistant coaches TJ Lux and Kyle Hanaway. Swan declined to go into further detail after the game.

Crown Point won its first six games of the year before dropping a 46-38 game at Chesterton on Jan. 22. The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in the DAC with Friday’s win and they are chasing both the Trojans and Valparaiso.