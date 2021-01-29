Ty Smith, Darren Roach propel Crown Point past LaPorte

CROWN POINT — From the moment Ty Smith took his first shot in warmups on Friday night, the Crown Point senior could tell that he was in for a big night.
Smith knocked down all five of his 3-pointers in the first half and scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Times No. 5 Bulldogs to a 67-43 win over visiting LaPorte in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
Smith and Darren Roach combined to score all 34 of Crown Point’s first-half points as the Bulldogs won their second straight game since falling to Chesterton last Friday.
“Usually after we start warmups I can tell if I’m feeling it or not,” Smith said. “Today the ball felt pretty good coming off my hand. I just wanted to keep letting it fly.”
Crown Point coach Clint Swan was ecstatic to see Smith have so many opportunities to score, especially after the senior dealt with a swarming Michigan City defense in a victory on Thursday night.
“I was really glad for Ty,” Swan said. “He deserved to get to do that tonight. Handling the basketball and that pressure (against Michigan City), he didn’t really get those opportunities. He has shot it extremely well this year and he just draws so much attention. He’s so explosive with the ball and when we have that going, he’s hard to stop.”
If Smith wasn’t hitting 3-pointers from all over the court, Roach was making plays on both sides of the floor. The junior scored eight points in the first quarter as Crown Point jumped out to a 13-4 lead and then he poured in seven more points in the second quarter as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 34-9 going into halftime.
“It’s just getting to the gym earlier,” Roach said. “Getting a good head start on the game. The first four minutes, it was just going crazy.”
The Bulldogs won their second straight game while being shorthanded on Friday night. Sophomore AJ Lux was out as well as assistant coaches TJ Lux and Kyle Hanaway. Swan declined to go into further detail after the game.
Crown Point won its first six games of the year before dropping a 46-38 game at Chesterton on Jan. 22. The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in the DAC with Friday’s win and they are chasing both the Trojans and Valparaiso.
“These two wins mean everything,” Swan said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect after the Chesterton loss, but I had a real good feeling with how we practiced on the following Saturday. Then we had two more great days of practice to start the week. We have really unselfish kids and great leaders. I’m running to the gym every day to be with these guys.”
RJ Anglin had 11 points to lead the Slicers (3-12, 0-4) while Kyle Kirkham added 10 points.