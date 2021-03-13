'Unfinished business': One year after canceled playoffs, three Region teams return to regional round

Bowman, Hammond and Valparaiso are the only programs that were able to clinch consecutive sectional titles, returning to the place they were one year ago.

But, it's still not the same.

"I had (my players) come by my house (last year), and we sat down and talked," Robinson said. "They were in tears, and they were hurt. ... I just told them, 'Things happen in life, things you have no control over.' You just have to go on to a new chapter in your life."

One player who didn't have to move on, though, is Davis. The standout senior has been on a mission this season, averaging 26.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He will try to guide the Eagles to their first regional championship since 2014, with former teammates Williams, Neal and Terry in the back of his mind.

Bowman is set to face Boone Grove in the first Class 2A North Judson Regional semifinal Saturday.