'Unfinished business': One year after canceled playoffs, three Region teams return to regional round

Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson can't let it go.
Last season, the Eagles won their first sectional title in six years, and they appeared to have all of the pieces to go even further.
Jacques Williams, a 6-foot-4 forward, was a human highlight reel, capable of pulling off the seemingly impossible dunk or block. Fellow 6-4 forward Cleveland Neal did the dirty work, snatching rebounds away from taller players in the paint. Raymond Terry, a 6-9 center, provided the size, overwhelming opponents in the post. And Koron Davis was the budding star, emerging as one of the top guards in the Region.
They never got the chance to go after a regional crown together.
"It hurts me still," Robinson said. "Jacques, Cle and Raymond, I had been coaching them ever since the sixth grade. They put a lot of work in, and for that to happen after they won sectionals? I still hurt for them."
The IHSAA's 110th annual boys basketball state tournament was canceled after the sectional round due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Six Region teams — 21st Century, Bowman, Hammond, Hanover Central, Merrillville and Valparaiso — captured sectional titles March 7, 2020, and 12 days later their campaigns were abruptly ended.
Bowman, Hammond and Valparaiso are the only programs that were able to clinch consecutive sectional titles, returning to the place they were one year ago.
But, it's still not the same.
"I had (my players) come by my house (last year), and we sat down and talked," Robinson said. "They were in tears, and they were hurt. ... I just told them, 'Things happen in life, things you have no control over.' You just have to go on to a new chapter in your life."
One player who didn't have to move on, though, is Davis. The standout senior has been on a mission this season, averaging 26.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He will try to guide the Eagles to their first regional championship since 2014, with former teammates Williams, Neal and Terry in the back of his mind.
Bowman is set to face Boone Grove in the first Class 2A North Judson Regional semifinal Saturday.
"I really feel like we had a chance to win state last year," Davis said. "It got taken away from us, so now I feel like I have something to prove. We basically have a whole new team, and this will be my first regional. It'll be tough, but like I said, I have something to prove."
Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman, like Robinson, said he was heartbroken when his team's season came to an incomplete end last year.
The IHSAA initially postponed the playoffs, holding out hope for a proper finish. But as the days went by, Coolman knew what was coming.
The finality of the cancellation moved him to tears.
"I'll never forget sitting in (Valparaiso principal) Dr. (Veronica) Tobon's office when we finally got the news that afternoon, and I actually cried," Coolman said. "Not because it was over but because of how it was over. You don't cry because you lose, you cry because it's over. These are special times you can't get back.
"Last year, our chance to win and earn another week together was taken away from us. We're excited to be back and for the chance to make more memories Saturday.
"That's what it's all about."
The Vikings will take on South Bend Riley and Notre Dame recruit Blake Wesley in the first Class 4A Michigan City Regional semifinal.
Of the Region's trio of regional returners, Hammond may have been the most expected. The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Associated Press, have won four straight Class 3A sectional titles, and they're eager for the opportunity to capture their first regional crown since 1954.
Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. thought his team could've gotten the job done last year, but since that will always be a "what if," the Wildcats have used that as motivation.
Carrying a 17-game winning streak into Saturday, Hammond will face New Prairie in the second South Bend Washington Regional semifinal.
"We were on the bus last year, and then everything changed for the program and everything changed for the world," Moore said. "We feel like we have a lot of unfinished business. If you lost in sectionals, you're kind of at peace. But for anyone who won their sectional and advanced to regionals, it was hard because we weren't done.
"We just feel like we have to makeup for last year and do this for those seniors."