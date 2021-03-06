Valparaiso holds off upset-minded Portage for 54th sectional championship

CHESTERTON — A big underdog in the 4A Sectional 2 title game, Portage had that nothing-to-lose loose edge Friday night against Valparaiso.
Mix in foul trouble for Valpo senior guard Colton Jones and an insanely hot night from Portage sophomore Kamari Slaughter and all the elements for an upset hung in the air throughout a game in which at the end of each of the first three quarters the favorites led by one point.
The upset didn’t happen, Valpo survived a scare, 59-53, to advance to regionals. Until the final points of the night, no team held a lead of greater than four points all night.
No points were bigger than the ones scored by Valpo junior reserve guard Michael Flynn, who tallied all of his career-high nine points in a second-quarter flurry. Flynn caught fire from long distance, scoring all nine points on 3-pointers from three different spots on the floor.
“He’s always been an extremely good shooter and this year, he was in a tough spot because there are a lot of older, more experienced players ahead of him,” Valpo coach Barak Coolman said of Flynn. “He played one or two quarters a game on JV and he always played the fourth quarter in close games. So he got lots of close-game experience at pressure times and then when injuries happened it kind of opened up for him. And he was a huge, huge asset for us during this tournament run.”
Flynn showed no big-game jitters in helping the Vikings (20-5) hang onto the slim lead heading into halftime.
“My coaches told me to stay ready all week, so I just stayed confident in myself and I knew my teammates had confidence in me,” Flynn said. “I knew if I was open I was in there to shoot it.”
It wasn’t enough to shake a Portage team that lost the regular-season matchup, 55-37, because Slaughter was just as hot during that stretch and pretty much all night. Slaughter hit a trio of 3-pointers during his 13-point first half and made five during his game-high 25-point night.
Slaughter’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing drew Portage within 29-28 at the half.
Slaughter didn’t cool down during halftime. He hit another 3-pointer to tie it 31-31 early in the third quarter and with 2:42 left in the fourth quarter gave Portage its final lead, 50-49 with his final 3-pointer of the night.
When the Vikings checked him too tightly for him to launch a 3, he drove around them and finished or drew fouls.
“He was all we could handle,” Coolman said of Portage’s 6-foot-4 sophomore who scored 10 points in the regular-season matchup. “He’s a really good player. He’s really matured. I’m really impressed with his development.”
Breece Walls was able to keep Slaughter in front of him to keep him from getting a shot up in a key late possession and Walls also was Valpo’s biggest contributor at the offensive end, especially in the fourth quarter, when he scored seven of his team-high 16 points.
His and-one drive to the hoop gave Valpo a 52-50 lead and the Vikings never trailed again. Walls also hit a pair of free throws after Portage had drawn within a point with 1:13 left on Nate Orosz’s 3-pointer.
“It was a classic sectional game where it was just kind of a grinder and we built our team to be that way,” Coolman said. “We’ve been fortunate to win most of close games.”
Not many anticipated this would be one of those close games, but every time Valpo looked as if it was ready to take command, either Slaughter or fearless, aggressive 5-7 sophomore Jaelon Hollies (11 points) hit a big bucket.
Portage needed all it received from its perimeter players because forward Jorryn Junigan was in foul trouble and because Valpo’s quick post player Mason Jones (nine points) and bruising Cooper Jones (six points) made big contributions.
The Vikings’ balanced scoring enabled them to win their second consecutive Sectional title and 54th overall.
