Valparaiso holds off upset-minded Portage for 54th sectional championship

CHESTERTON — A big underdog in the 4A Sectional 2 title game, Portage had that nothing-to-lose loose edge Friday night against Valparaiso.

Mix in foul trouble for Valpo senior guard Colton Jones and an insanely hot night from Portage sophomore Kamari Slaughter and all the elements for an upset hung in the air throughout a game in which at the end of each of the first three quarters the favorites led by one point.

The upset didn’t happen, Valpo survived a scare, 59-53, to advance to regionals. Until the final points of the night, no team held a lead of greater than four points all night.

No points were bigger than the ones scored by Valpo junior reserve guard Michael Flynn, who tallied all of his career-high nine points in a second-quarter flurry. Flynn caught fire from long distance, scoring all nine points on 3-pointers from three different spots on the floor.