Valparaiso high school basketball star Brandon Newman has committed to Purdue over Indiana, Ohio State and Xavier, according to his Twitter page.
Newman tweeted a graphic of himself wearing Purdue gear Wednesday night to announce his decision. The 6-4 senior guard initially planned to play the 2018-19 season at Montverde Academy in Florida before announcing on Aug. 26 that he would return to Valparaiso due to his mother's health. Newman announced his final four schools under consideration Sept. 2.
“With Brandon's skill set and his ability to shoot and [Purdue's] need for guys to do that, it's a great opportunity,” said Vikings head coach Barak Coolman, who noted Newman has dreamed of playing collegiately since the seventh grade.
The Times named Newman its boys basketball Player of the Year for 2017-18, and recruiting services 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate him as a 4-star recruit. Newman averaged 24.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season in leading Valparaiso to the Duneland Athletic Conference title.
Newman also led Chicago-based AAU club MeanStreets with 18.3 points per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point territory in the highly competitive Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in 2018. The Vikings star projects as a shooting guard at the college level, and Coolman said Purdue head coach Matt Painter's emphasis on outside shooting makes Newman a natural fit.