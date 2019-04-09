After a standout senior season in which he led all Northwest Indiana players in scoring with 27.2 points per game and added 8.8 rebounds a game, Valparaiso's Brandon Newman was one of 15 players named to the 2019 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars, it was announced Tuesday.
One of the All-Stars will be named the 2019 IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball. The Mr. Basketball recipient will be announced at The Star's Indiana Sports Awards program on May 5 in Indianapolis.
Newman, a 6-foot-4 guard who has signed with Purdue, was The Times Player of the Year.
The All-Stars will play the Indiana Junior All-Stars on June 5. The location has not been announced.
The All-Stars will also play a home-and-home series against the Kentucky All-Stars. The first game in the series will be June 7 at Bellarmine University's Knights Hall in Louisville. The return leg will be played June 8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
All three exhibitions will be part of doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars.
Two of the 15 All-Stars, East Noble's Ali Ali and New Castle's Mason Gillis, are honorary selections and will not play due to injuries.
The other members of the team are Floyd Central's Cobie Barnes, Warren Central's Jesse Bingham, Culver Academy's Ethan Brittain-Watts, New Castle's Luke Bumbalouogh, Cathedral's Armaan Franklin, Castle's Alex Hemenway, Center Grove's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ben Davis' Dawand Jones, Lawrence Central's Jake LaRavia, Carmel's John Michael Mulloy, Zionsville's Isaiah Thompson and Ben Davis' Jalen Windham.
Lake Central boys basketball coach Dave Milausnic is one of two assistants for the All-Stars.