Valparaiso survives slow start, holds off Hammond Central

HAMMOND — Sometimes teams can look past a last regular-season game, especially a nonconference one. The sectional draw is out. Players already know who they’ll see when a trophy is on the line.

Valparaiso may have been caught eyeing next week when it traveled to Hammond Central Friday. The Wolves jumped out in front early and led for most of the game. It took a second-half run and some clutch free throws for the Vikings to pull out a 66-59 win.

“We lacked intensity in the first half," Vikings senior Breece Walls said. "We didn’t bring the energy. They’re a very good team. Give them the respect they deserve.

"They got us on our heels and we weren’t quite ready for it. We spoke things into existence in the second half and really turned it up.”

Hammond Central gave the Vikings (19-4) problems with a full-court trap in the first quarter, forcing five turnovers in the period. Valparaiso went on a 16-6 run to start the second quarter and grabbed a four-point lead. The Wolves (15-7) got back in front behind surges from Jordan Woods and Amauri Moore.

Moore had 10 points playing extended minutes with starter Davion Doty picking up his second foul about midway through the first quarter and his third early in the second half.

Hammond Central was up 32-28 at halftime then went on an 8-0 run to open the third quarter. The lead was as big as 12 early in the second half.

“They’re really good at (the trap defense) and they execute it," Valpo coach Barak Coolman said. "We settled for some things that we shouldn’t have. It kept us from going where we wanted to go."

An 8-2 run early in the fourth quarter gave the Vikings the lead. A Woods bucket with just under a minute left cut that advantage to one but the Wolves never got back in front.

Hammond Central was 5-of-14 from the free throw line, missing several in the final minutes that could have tied the game.

“We shot terrible at the free-throw line and didn’t close the game out," Wolves coach Larry Moore Jr. said. "They made theirs and that was the difference."

Valparaiso opens the Portage Sectional against Merrillville. A win there could set up a rematch with rival Chesterton, which beat the Vikings 60-57 in overtime Feb. 18. The Trojans are 23-0, ranked No. 1 in the state polls.

“This was a tough game," Coolman said. "(The Wolves) have a really good chance of winning their sectional so it’s a really good test for us. They throw a lot of different things at you.

"A close game like this is a good attention-getter. It’s a good reminder of how quickly one half can end your season.”

Hammond Central gets Highland to start the Lake Central Sectional. They’d likely then see Munster (18-4), the only other team in the sectional over .500, in the second round.

“This is somebody we could see in the regionals so for me and (Coolman) it’s a big matchup at the end of the season,” Moore said. “I wouldn’t want to play a lesser team going (into the postseason). You’ve got to come ready to play (against Valparaiso).”

Blaine Dalton led the Vikings with 16 points. Walls had 15, Michael Flynn 13, and Mason Jones scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Vynce Overshown paced the Wolves with 17 and Woods scored 15.

“It’s our last regular season game. It was a tough opponent, on the road. We just wanted to show what we’re made of going into sectionals next week,” Walls said.

