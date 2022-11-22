Valparaiso's Mason Jones can do it all — including play all five positions

VALPARAISO — There's versatility, and then there's Mason Jones' versatility.

"He can do a little bit of everything," Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said.

Last season, Jones was one of the Region's most dominant players. The 2022 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass All-State selection averaged 18.1 points and 7.13 rebounds per game.

This season, Coolman and the Vikings expect even more out of the 6-foot-7-inch wing.

"He's worked so hard," Coolman said. "He was a great athlete coming in, and each year he's continued to develop his skill set."

Jones said he spent his offseason growing more comfortable with his jump shot and plans on making the 3-point shot a bigger part of his game. Couple that with his size and athleticism, and Jones figures to be a force at every level.

And that's the plan. Coolman said Jones will see time at all five positions this season — yes, even at the point guard spot.

Breece Walls, an IBCA Large School All-State selection a year ago, is graduated, vacating the starting point guard duties.

With defenses already keying on Valparaiso's dominant senior, an improved shot from long range will stress opposing defenses further. Jones likes that.

"It not only opens up opportunities for me," Jones said, "but for my teammates as well since they have to pressure me all the way out to the arc."

With that increased focus, that means Jones will be tasked with becoming more of a playmaker as well. He averaged 2.9 assists per game last year out on the wing, but Coolman expects that number to rise.

"The progression of his ability to dribble and dribble-pass has been another (skill) that he's really improved on," Coolman said. "He's going to run the 1 for us at times this year. It'll be interesting to see how teams adapt."

The other attribute that allows Jones to play all five spots on the floor is his ability to defend all five spots on the floor.

Valparaiso will be a young team this year. The Vikings graduated five players from last season's team that went 19-5.

"It's a young team," Jones said. "so anyway I can help them get involved. So if that means me bringing the ball up, I'm happy to."

Jones made his college decision this summer, opting to stay in Indiana for the next four years at Ball State.

"(Ball State) really liked the way I played and showed a lot of interest," Jones said. "Then, they brought me on campus and I loved it all. Loved the campus, loved the coaches, loved the facilities. Just felt like a really good fit.

"I love Indiana. So it's cool to play Indiana basketball at a collegiate level."

Valparaiso is playing behind the eight ball to start off the year with a chunk of their already young team missing the beginning of practice as the Vikings' football team continues its march through the state playoffs.

"We love winning," Jones said of the football team. "So when we see our teammates doing that, it's awesome."

"It's the fourth year in a row — fifth maybe — that we've had to deal with this," Coolman said. "Which is fine. We enjoy it. It's fun to win at Valpo."