PORTAGE — Valparaiso has a conference title to defend and it knows it.
The Times No. 7 Vikings took the first step Friday, beating Portage 60-44 to open Duneland Athletic Conference play for both teams.
“Starting off the conference at 1-0 is the most important thing for us right now,” senior guard Brandon Mack said. “We know that if we keep getting wins, we’ll get on a streak, wins will start following each other and we’ll get hot.”
Valparaiso (8-4, 1-0) did it with defense and size, attacking the Indians zone with its bigs in the paint and showing multiple looks on the other end.
“(Stopping Portage’s shooters) was something we worked on all week. We saw some areas that we thought we could take advantage of with our length,” Vikings coach Barak Coolman said. “We shared the ball well and did a good job of getting CJ (Opperman) and Cooper (Jones) the ball in the high post and playing through them. It made a big difference for us.”
The Indians (4-7, 0-1) haven’t beaten Valparaiso since 2007.
“They’re all worth the same. You don’t get a credit for beating one conference opponent more than another,” Coolman said. “To come in here, on the road, and get a conference win is really important. It’s a step in the process of trying to become conference champs.”
Opperman led Valparaiso with 12 points. Jones had seven points and 11 rebounds. As a team, the Vikings doubled Portage on the boards 46-23.
