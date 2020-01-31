Wadding, Chesterton will a win in St. John

ST. JOHN — Jake Wadding didn’t want to let his coach down.
The Chesterton senior knew coach Marc Urban used to be an assistant at Lake Central. When the Times No. 1 Trojans trailed Lake Central at halftime Friday, Wadding had Urban in mind.
“I didn’t want to lose to his former team,” Wadding said. “I also wanted to be 4-0 in the (Duneland Athletic Conference).”
Wadding scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter. He grabbed seven of his 10 rebounds in the last frame, as well. Most of those boards were pulled down in heavy traffic.
Chesterton came away with a conference win, 65-57 over Lake Central.
“Jake’s been dominating on both ends of the floor, and I thought he did that in the second half. He just kind of controlled the game,” Urban said. “When he does that, we’re a pretty good basketball team.”
LC (9-7, 1-3) controlled the first half with shooting, rebounding and defense. The offense was diverse, as well, with five Indians players hitting at least two shots before the break.
“They came out and kind of punched us in the mouth, and we kind of just took it,” Urban said. “Give our guys credit, they fought from 10 down and found a way to get a win on the road.”
The Indians played zone defense for the duration of the game. Chesterton struggled to find its offense. The Trojans had issues with Crown Point’s zone defense last week, as well.
“We’ve got to continue to get sharper on that, because we know we’re going to see it as we go on,” Urban said. “If we just slow down sometimes and we just see the floor, there’s a lot of things that are there. But that gives us a lot of things to work on. We’ve got a lot of room to improve.”
Senior Alex Schmidt kept the Trojans (16-1, 4-0) alive in the first two quarters, hitting three of four 3-pointers. Urban said Schmidt worked hard on his shot this week. He made another in the second half and finished with 14 points.
Chesterton opened the second half with an 8-2 run. A 10-point deficit was down to just one with eight minutes to play.
Nick Anderson hit two contested 3-pointers in the final two minutes to keep it close for Lake Central. The senior scored a game-high 22 points on the strength of six 3-pointers.
“That was the first time we’ve showed up and said, ‘OK, we’re going to just get through it.’ And you cannot do that ever. Hopefully, it was a good lesson for us,” Urban said.
Travis Grayson scored 11 for the Trojans. Nate Oakley had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Indians.