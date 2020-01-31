Wadding, Chesterton will a win in St. John

The Indians played zone defense for the duration of the game. Chesterton struggled to find its offense. The Trojans had issues with Crown Point’s zone defense last week, as well.

“We’ve got to continue to get sharper on that, because we know we’re going to see it as we go on,” Urban said. “If we just slow down sometimes and we just see the floor, there’s a lot of things that are there. But that gives us a lot of things to work on. We’ve got a lot of room to improve.”

Senior Alex Schmidt kept the Trojans (16-1, 4-0) alive in the first two quarters, hitting three of four 3-pointers. Urban said Schmidt worked hard on his shot this week. He made another in the second half and finished with 14 points.

Chesterton opened the second half with an 8-2 run. A 10-point deficit was down to just one with eight minutes to play.

Nick Anderson hit two contested 3-pointers in the final two minutes to keep it close for Lake Central. The senior scored a game-high 22 points on the strength of six 3-pointers.

“That was the first time we’ve showed up and said, ‘OK, we’re going to just get through it.’ And you cannot do that ever. Hopefully, it was a good lesson for us,” Urban said.