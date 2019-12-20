GARY — Chesterton senior forward Jake Wadding drove down the lane, absorbed contact and finished as his teammates and coaches leaped off the bench with glee.
It wasn't the first such play on Friday, but Wadding's final shot reinforced his dominance as Trojan cheers reverberated around 21st Century's packed gym.
Wadding scored 29 points, cleaned the glass and carried Chesterton in the fourth quarter as The Times No. 1 Trojans defeated No.2 21st Century 50-48.
“It was an all-open lane,” Wadding said. “I give credit to my team for giving me the ball in that spot to make the play happen.”
Cougars fans filled every corner of the gym — some sitting in aisles between bleachers, roughly 40 standing in one corner and more lined along the baseline on 21st Century's side of the floor. Wadding drove right and spun left for a basket and the foul to tie the game at 45 with 1:22 left, and then Cougars star Johnell Davis took his turn.
Chesterton's Charlie Eaton got down in a stance as Davis slowly advanced up the floor. When Eaton slapped the hardwood, the entire crowd rose to its feet and the noise reached its loudest level of the night. Davis drew a foul and put the Cougars on top with two of his 25 points before Wadding came back and gave Chesterton the lead for good.
Davis had a chance to tie the game when he was fouled on a long, desperation 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left but missed the first free throw. Wadding scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as he kept Chesterton (6-0) undefeated.
“When he's good, we're good,” Trojans sophomore point guard Travis Grayson said. “I love playing with him.”
Wadding carried the Trojans early, but 21st Century (5-1) made its fair share of plays, harassing him in the halfcourt and forcing turnovers. Grayson faced a tough task against the Cougars' press but scored 10 points and delivered the ball to Wadding.
Davis deferred early but announced his arrival when Triyonte Lomax stole the ball near midcourt and fed the Florida Atlantic commit for a tomahawk dunk. The senior wing helped speed up Chesterton on defense and nailed a pull-up 3-pointer from five feet beyond the line in the second quarter.
21st Century took a 25-20 lead at halftime but Chesterton opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run. The Cougars briefly jumped in front 40-33 before the Trojans battled back again.
Wadding, a 69.6% free throw shooter entering the game, even cut to the corner, called for the ball and sunk two insurance foul shots with 6.5 seconds left to put the Trojans up three. In a game played at light speed with countless possessions, Chesterton couldn't seal the victory until the very end.
“Great game, great atmosphere and two great teams,” 21st Century coach Rodney Williams said. “We were looking forward to this all week, and I think the game lived up to our expectations. We just didn't win it.”