WATCH NOW: Bowman holds off Boone Grove, advances to regional championship

NORTH JUDSON — There were 5.7 seconds left on the clock, and Boone Grove had a chance to tie or win the game against Bowman.
Coming out of a timeout, Trey Steinhilber passed the ball in to Mason Bills and then raced around around the court from the left wing to the right wing. Bills dribbled toward that side of the floor and fired a pass back to Steinhilber, and in one motion, the junior guard turned over his right shoulder and hoisted a fadeaway 3 at the buzzer.
For a brief moment, nearly everyone in attendance at the first Class 2A North Judson Regional semifinal Saturday went silent, and then the Eagles' players and fans erupted with joy.
Steinhilber's 3-pointer went wide left and didn't hit the rim, and Bowman survived, 52-50.
"It just feels good to advance. That's all we were worried about," Eagles senior Judah Tolbert said. "It doesn't matter how it looks. A win is a win."
Tolbert, a 6-foot-3 forward, was the hero of game for Bowman. The senior finished with 13 points and none were bigger than the two free throws he drained with 10.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference.
As the Eagles' season hung in the balance, Tolbert said he had no fear.
"I was making free throws the whole game. I'm good at from the (free-throw) line," Tolbert said. "I was feeling really confident."
Overall, the senior shot 7 of 8 at the charity stripe, and his final two makes pushed Bowman into the elite eight of the Class 2A state tournament.
Throughout the playoffs, star guard Koron Davis has been the Eagles' go-to player down the stretch. He could've taken the potential game-winner, and was probably expected to, but with under a minute to play, the senior passed the ball to Tolbert, who didn't shy away from the moment.
"You gotta trust your teammates," Davis said. "And I trust him."
Davis, Bowman's all-time leading scorer, picked up three quick fouls in the third quarter and was called for his fourth foul at the 7:28 mark of the fourth quarter.
He remained in the game, and despite being one foul away from disqualification, willed his team to a come-from-behind victory. The Eagles trailed 37-30 early in the fourth quarter, but Davis scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the final frame, highlighted by a 3-point play on an alley-oop layup with roughly three minutes left.
Tolbert delivered the pass, and when the ball fell through the rim, Davis turned to his bench and flexed.
"It's not about about how you start, it's how you finish," Davis said. " ... I've prepared for stuff like this, so I was ready."
The Wolves (18-7) used a 2-3 zone to slow the game down and keep Bowman's players, particularly Davis, out of the paint. It worked for the majority of the contest as the Eagles (12-12) missed their first 11 3-point attempts.
However, senior guard Lamont Wilkerson finally ended his team's drought with a 3 from the right wing with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Davis and fellow senior guard Leon Smith each added one 3-pointer of their own a few possessions later.
"I thought we actually played a little harder than Bowman did," Boone Grove coach Matt McKay said. "But, when it comes down to it, Davis made some pretty tough plays and a couple of unknown guys hit some big 3s."
Steinhilber scored eight of his team-high 19 points in the third quarter, and Bills, a junior guard, scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Kyle Casbon and junior forward Drew Murray each had eight points, as well.
After the game, McKay said he told his players, and specifically the seniors, how proud he was of them. This season, the Wolves notched 18 victories, matching their win total of the previous four campaigns combined.
Casbon held back tears when discussing how honored he was to be a part of the program's resurgence.
"This group was special," Casbon said. "We had a lot of losing seasons, but the one thing that always stood out to me about this team is how much everybody cared. There was never a game this year when I thought we were out of it.
"They brought everything every game, and I'm never going to forget that."
While Boone Grove's season has come to a close, Bowman will prepare to face Fort Wayne Blackhawk (25-3) and Purdue commit Caleb Furst in the North Judson Regional championship Saturday night. The Braves, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the Associated Press, defeated Churubusco 68-55 in the second regional semifinal behind Furst's 32 points and 19 rebounds.
During the regular season, Blackhawk defeated the Eagles 91-63 at home Jan. 21.
Bowman is seeking its fifth regional crown and first since 2014.
"We have to continue to play together, and we have to play a lot smarter. There's no doubt about that," Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson said. "We have to pay attention to details because this is going to be a really tough game."