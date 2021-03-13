WATCH NOW: Bowman holds off Boone Grove, advances to regional championship

Overall, the senior shot 7 of 8 at the charity stripe, and his final two makes pushed Bowman into the elite eight of the Class 2A state tournament.

Throughout the playoffs, star guard Koron Davis has been the Eagles' go-to player down the stretch. He could've taken the potential game-winner, and was probably expected to, but with under a minute to play, the senior passed the ball to Tolbert, who didn't shy away from the moment.

"You gotta trust your teammates," Davis said. "And I trust him."

Davis, Bowman's all-time leading scorer, picked up three quick fouls in the third quarter and was called for his fourth foul at the 7:28 mark of the fourth quarter.

He remained in the game, and despite being one foul away from disqualification, willed his team to a come-from-behind victory. The Eagles trailed 37-30 early in the fourth quarter, but Davis scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the final frame, highlighted by a 3-point play on an alley-oop layup with roughly three minutes left.

Tolbert delivered the pass, and when the ball fell through the rim, Davis turned to his bench and flexed.

"It's not about about how you start, it's how you finish," Davis said. " ... I've prepared for stuff like this, so I was ready."