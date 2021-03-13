WATCH NOW: Bowman's Koron Davis sees historic career end against No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk

NORTH JUDSON — There were no tears.
Not when the final seconds of Koron Davis' high school career ticked away, not when he received the game ball shortly thereafter and not when he walked off the court with a cut on the bridge of his nose.
Bowman lost 68-52 to Fort Wayne Blackhawk, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the Associated Press, in the North Judson Regional final Saturday night, but Davis refused to hang his head.
The Eagles' all-time leading scorer, who poured in a game-high 26 points, gave everything he had to propel his team to semistate. It just wasn't in the cards.
"I'm not mad that we lost. We got to play in a regional championship," Davis said. " ... People doubted that we could even get here, but we made it happen."
The star senior drained four 3-pointers, including a half-court heave at the third quarter buzzer to make it 50-39 in favor of the Braves heading into the final frame.
Davis celebrated as he jogged back to his team's bench, having given Bowman (12-13) a puncher's chance to capture its first regional crown since 2014.
Then, Blackhawk (26-3) showed why it is the top-ranked Class 2A program in the state. The Braves started the fourth quarter on 12-0 run to take a 23-point lead en route to their third regional title in the last four years.
"I wanted that game so bad," Davis said. "We just couldn't get it."
Purdue commit Caleb Furst, who was held to four points in the first half, imposed his will after the break to finish with a team-high 23 points. The 6-foot-10 forward shot 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
"We just couldn't overcome their runs," Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson said. "We cut it down to (seven points) in the third quarter, and they just kept pulling away. That was tough. I wanted to keep (their lead) around six or eight so that we could have chance, but they're a seasoned team with an experienced coach."
Robinson said he felt that his team strayed away from its game plan in the second half, which was to deny Furst the ball on defense and attack him on offense. The standout forward picked up two offensive fouls in the first half, but it wasn't enough to neutralize the Braves' 3-point barrage.
Blackhawk made four of its eight 3s in the first quarter and never trailed.
Despite playing from behind all night, Robinson was proud that his players competed until the very end.
"I love them to death," Robinson said. "We defeated the odds because nobody expected us to get here with the season we had. I told them to keep their heads up and to walk out of here proud because they deserve to. We deserved to be here. ... It's not like we lost the first game of sectionals, we were in the championship game of the regional."
After his team's season-ending loss, Robinson took a moment to specifically praise Davis and senior forward Judah Tolbert, who scored 13 points against the Braves.
Entering the season, those two players were the only returners who had significant varsity experience, and the new-look Eagles were still able to clinch back-to-back sectional crowns.
"It took a lot to get back here," Tolbert said. "Last year, we didn't have this opportunity (because the postseason was canceled after sectionals due to COVID-19). We played our hearts out, and I'm glad we made it this far."
Davis said he would need some time to reflect on his career at Bowman. But when asked how he would like to be remembered, he kept it simple.
"I want to be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play at Bowman," Davis said. "I think I'm at least top five."
Bowman 52, Boone Grove 50: There were 5.7 seconds left on the clock, and Boone Grove (18-7) had a chance to tie or win the game against Bowman.
Coming out of a timeout, Trey Steinhilber passed the ball in to Mason Bills and then raced around around the court from the left wing to the right wing. Bills dribbled toward that side of the floor and fired a pass back to Steinhilber, and in one motion, the junior guard turned over his right shoulder and hoisted a fadeaway 3 at the buzzer.
For a brief moment, nearly everyone in attendance at the first Class 2A North Judson Regional semifinal Saturday went silent, and then the Eagles' players and fans erupted with joy.
Steinhilber's 3-pointer went wide left and didn't hit the rim, and Bowman survived.