WATCH NOW: Bowman's Koron Davis sees historic career end against No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk

"I wanted that game so bad," Davis said. "We just couldn't get it."

Purdue commit Caleb Furst, who was held to four points in the first half, imposed his will after the break to finish with a team-high 23 points. The 6-foot-10 forward shot 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

"We just couldn't overcome their runs," Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson said. "We cut it down to (seven points) in the third quarter, and they just kept pulling away. That was tough. I wanted to keep (their lead) around six or eight so that we could have chance, but they're a seasoned team with an experienced coach."

Robinson said he felt that his team strayed away from its game plan in the second half, which was to deny Furst the ball on defense and attack him on offense. The standout forward picked up two offensive fouls in the first half, but it wasn't enough to neutralize the Braves' 3-point barrage.

Blackhawk made four of its eight 3s in the first quarter and never trailed.

Despite playing from behind all night, Robinson was proud that his players competed until the very end.