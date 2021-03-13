WATCH NOW: Jalen Washington powers West Side to first regional title since 2005

Notre Dame-bound Blake Wesley (23 points) and point guard Phillip Robles (10 of his 15 points in the first quarter) did their best to keep Riley in the game, but West Side’s defense eventually shut everyone down. Only three Riley players scored.

“It was a dogfight the entire game,” Washington said. “I feel like the score doesn’t tell how tough the game was. That second half, when we started going, that’s just us believing in each other, that’s all the work we’ve been putting in coming out to show. We stayed together the whole game, even when we were down, and it ended up looking good for us in the end.”

South Bend Riley 44, Valparaiso 36: Down nine points early in the third quarter, Valparaiso chipped away at the deficit and had the ball, trailing by two points, with a minute and change remaining. At that point, Riley reserve Tyson Lee blocked a Cooper Jones shot down low, preventing the Vikings from tying the score.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats scored the game’s final six points to secure a spot in the title game.