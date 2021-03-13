WATCH NOW: Jalen Washington powers West Side to first regional title since 2005

MICHIGAN CITY — Even West Side’s upperclassmen were in diapers when the school’s boys basketball team last won a regional title and this was the year many pointed to as the end of the drought.
Multiple Division I prospects, including elite national recruit Jalen Washington on the roster meant the pressure was on the Cougars.
Yet, in Saturday night’s regional title game against South Bend Riley, West Side’s shots weren’t dropping. They trailed at the end of the first quarter by three points and by four at the half.
Gut-check time revealed plenty about the Cougars, all of it good.
Closing like Mariano Rivera, West Side advanced to the semistate round by defeating Riley, 58-43.
Washington, a 6-foot-9 junior, and Quimari Peterson, a senior point guard, took over the game and enabled the Cougars to finish on a 20-5 run and win a regional title for the first time since 2005.
Washington’s night included three 3-pointers and two crowd-pleasing dunks. Peterson shook off a poor first half of shooting and made three 3-pointers in the third quarter on his way to 16 points and Chrishawn Christmas added 12.
The regional title was especially rewarding for Washington, who missed most of his first two years of high school ball with injuries, including a knee injury that still has him wearing a brace.
“I’m super happy for him,” West Side coach Chris Buggs said. “Nobody knows the type of work he did, the type of mental stuff that can play with you when you sit out a whole season, almost two seasons in a row, and he worked every day as if he was going to play tomorrow. He deserves it.
“I told him you work hard, good things happen. They all deserve it because they all work hard. We have a good culture of guys working hard and being selfless and in the classroom we still have over a 4.0. With all the stuff he’s been through, just for him to maintain his grades and his work ethic on the court, I’m really proud of him.”
Washington called winning the regional, “incredibly exciting. These are my closest friends, these are my brothers, and to have this moment to share this moment with people who are so special to you is heart-touching. It’s great.”
Notre Dame-bound Blake Wesley (23 points) and point guard Phillip Robles (10 of his 15 points in the first quarter) did their best to keep Riley in the game, but West Side’s defense eventually shut everyone down. Only three Riley players scored.
“It was a dogfight the entire game,” Washington said. “I feel like the score doesn’t tell how tough the game was. That second half, when we started going, that’s just us believing in each other, that’s all the work we’ve been putting in coming out to show. We stayed together the whole game, even when we were down, and it ended up looking good for us in the end.”
South Bend Riley 44, Valparaiso 36: Down nine points early in the third quarter, Valparaiso chipped away at the deficit and had the ball, trailing by two points, with a minute and change remaining. At that point, Riley reserve Tyson Lee blocked a Cooper Jones shot down low, preventing the Vikings from tying the score.
The Wildcats scored the game’s final six points to secure a spot in the title game.
“You can’t shoot (27.9%) and win when they’ve got a good team,” Valpo coach Barak Coolman said. “I was pleased with our effort and our defense. It just wouldn’t go in the hole. Sometimes, there’s no remedy for that. We got the shots we wanted. It just wasn’t our morning. … We just couldn’t get that one more bucket to take the lead.”
Wesley led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points, but it was at the other end that he influenced the outcome even more. Wesley was able to keep Vikings' 5-foot-11 point guard Breece Walls from getting to the paint to collapse the defense.
“He’s a heck of an athlete, a heck of a player,” Coolman said of Wesley. “He can guard about anyone.”
Colton Jones led Valpo with seven points and Cooper Jones contributed five points and a game-high nine rebounds.
“I thought we played a great defensive game. ... offensively, it just wasn’t there,” Cooper Jones said.
Coolman used the word “proud” more than once in reflecting on the Vikings’ 20-6 season.
“Under the circumstances, and missing all the offseason and all the stuff that we do that really kind of gets us to get over the hump, I credit the leadership of my seniors and my coaching staff,” Coolman said. “Obviously, today hurts. It hurts mostly just because we’re sad that it’s over. It always comes to an end earlier than you want it to.”
West Side 68, Elkhart 34: Quimari Peterson hit a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers and scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the period to enable the Cougars to take a 22-10 lead that expanded to 41-23 at the half. Via steals and blocked shots, Parion Roberson made several big defensive plays that led to baskets in transition and quick-jumping Chrishawn Christmas contributed four dunks on his way to 11 points.