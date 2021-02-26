WATCH NOW: No. 1 Hammond rolls past No. 2 Valparaiso; star guard Reggie Abram taken to hospital

"I think it was his ankle, Moore said. "I don't know if it was (a) high or low (sprain)."

Reed, an Alabama State recruit, totaled three of Hammond's six dunks on the night and finished with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

Harold Woods, the Wildcats' leading scorer, paced the team once again with a game-high 16 points. He threw down the game's lone alley-opp dunk off of a pass from his younger brother in the first quarter and scored eight of his points in the third quarter.

While the Woods brothers and Reed abused the rim, Matt King showed off his range. The freshman guard scored 11 points off the bench, including a 3-of-5 showing from behind the arc. King was pleased with his performance but doesn't think anyone should be surprised by it. He has now made eight of his 17 3-point attempts this season.

"I'm a shooter, and (my teammates) tell me to shoot," King said. "I had a lot of confidence and came off the bench with a lot of energy, so I felt like I had to knock them down."

Senior guard Julius Byrd added three more 3-pointers and 11 points for Hammond, which pushed its winning streak to 15 games.