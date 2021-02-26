WATCH NOW: No. 1 Hammond rolls past No. 2 Valparaiso; star guard Reggie Abram taken to hospital

VALPARAISO — Hammond had no intention of taking it easy on Valparaiso or the rim in both teams' regular-season finale Friday.
In the midst of a dominant defensive performance, the Times No. 1 Wildcats threw down three consecutive fast break dunks with about two minutes left in the third quarter.
Senior guard Harold Woods got things started with a two-handed jam, on the next play Woods' younger brother, Jordan, showed off his athleticism with a tomahawk right-handed slam and Alabama State commit Darrell Reed capped off the high-flying sequence with a two-handed rim-rattler of his own.
Hammond's fans cheered louder and louder after every dunk as the Wildcats rolled past the No. 2 Vikings for a 60-44 road victory.
"When you get a sequence like that, that's a lot of fun," Reed said. "It brings a lot of energy to the whole team, and it brings a lot of energy to everything. It was really fun playing like that."
However, the Wildcats' strong showing did come at a cost. Star guard Reggie Abram, who drilled a deep 3-pointer at the second quarter buzzer, went down with a left leg injury in the third quarter and had to be helped off the floor.
The senior was taken to a local hospital, and Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. planned to visit him later on Friday night.
"I think it was his ankle, Moore said. "I don't know if it was (a) high or low (sprain)."
Reed, an Alabama State recruit, totaled three of Hammond's six dunks on the night and finished with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.
Harold Woods, the Wildcats' leading scorer, paced the team once again with a game-high 16 points. He threw down the game's lone alley-opp dunk off of a pass from his younger brother in the first quarter and scored eight of his points in the third quarter.
While the Woods brothers and Reed abused the rim, Matt King showed off his range. The freshman guard scored 11 points off the bench, including a 3-of-5 showing from behind the arc. King was pleased with his performance but doesn't think anyone should be surprised by it. He has now made eight of his 17 3-point attempts this season.
"I'm a shooter, and (my teammates) tell me to shoot," King said. "I had a lot of confidence and came off the bench with a lot of energy, so I felt like I had to knock them down."
Senior guard Julius Byrd added three more 3-pointers and 11 points for Hammond, which pushed its winning streak to 15 games.
The Wildcats will begin their quest for a fourth straight sectional title next Friday against either Griffith or Gavit in a Class 3A Calumet Sectional semifinal. If Abram is unavailable, Moore is confident that the rest of his players will step up.
"It'll be an adjustment because he's been our leader for four years," Moore said. "So when I leave here and get back to Hammond, I'm going to call his mom and see what hospital he is in and then we'll take it from there."
Valparaiso could also be without its top guard, Breece Walls, when it squares off against the host Trojans in a Class 4A Chesterton Sectional opener Tuesday.
Walls sprained his right ankle in a win at EC Central on Feb. 20 and wore a walking boot Friday as Hammond took advantage of his absence. The Wildcats used a full court press and a 3-2 zone to make life difficult for the Vikings' others ball-handlers.
"(Not having Walls) affected us tremendously," Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. "When you don't have a guy who facilitates and runs everything, everything becomes a little different and that definitely changes things."
Senior guard Colton Jones and sophomore wing Mason Jones each scored 12 points for the Vikings, and senior wing Clayton MacLagan added nine points off the bench.
Coolman hopes to have Walls back when his team takes on Chesterton, which Valparaiso soundly defeated last Friday at home 49-27.
"This sectional is going to be the ultimate challenge," Coolman said. "We're playing the home team on their home court and they have a 30-game (home) winning streak. It's been a long time since they lost there, so it's going to be extremely challenging."
As the Vikings (17-5) look to to regroup from Friday's lopsided defeat, Reed hopes the Wildcats (15-1) can continue their stellar campaign when it matters most, especially since last season's state tournament was cut short due to COVID-19.
"I'm really excited, I've been waiting," Reed said. "I really wanted to go to regionals last year, so I'm really excited for (this year's) sectionals."