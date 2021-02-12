WATCH NOW: No. 6 Valparaiso uses fourth quarter burst to down No. 4 Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Times No. 6 Valparaiso and No. 4 Crown Point were tied going into the fourth quarter Friday.
Then, the Vikings imposed their will to pull away for 60-49 Duneland Athletic Conference road victory.
"I think that we all just bought in," senior wing Clay MacLagan said. "All of us as a team, we were all in the huddle like, 'Yeah, let's go get 'em.'"
Valparaiso opened the final frame on a 10-0 run and outscored the Bulldogs 17-6 in the fourth quarter to earn their fourth straight win and remain undefeated in the DAC.
MacLagan scored a game-high 16 points off the bench, but it was teammate Breece Walls who got the Vikings off to a strong start. The junior guard drained three straight 3-pointers to start the game, highlighting a stellar shooting night for his squad.
"This year, we have plenty of scorers on the team, but if it's an open shot, I'm looking to take it," Walls said. "I just happened to be open this game. Other games my teammates are open, so I still try to look and find other people before I look for myself."
Walls finished with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds.
Overall, Valparaiso shot 8 of 12 from behind the arc. MacLagan added three more 3-pointers, while seniors Colton Jones and Cooper Jones each had one 3 apiece.
Cooper Jones, who has committed to Indiana for football, drilled his lone 3-point attempt from the left wing in the second quarter. As he jogged back on defense, the senior flashed three fingers in the direction of the Vikings' bench, much to the delight of his teammates.
"It was special for sure," Walls said, laughing. "You could see his reaction after the shot, I think he enjoyed making that. It was nice to see that go in."
Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said his team's 3-point shooting display may have been it's "best ever," and he commended his players for constantly moving the ball on offense.
He also noted their stellar defense in the fourth quarter, which limited Crown Point to two made field goals over the final eight minutes.
"If you think about all of our conference games, it was like a one-possession game at halftime, and then we just slowly (wear our opponents down)," Coolman said. "We call it, 'Death by a thousand cuts,' kind of like that boxer that's just taking a lot of body blows. ... You just hope it wears them down, and then we just finish the game at the free throw line. It's been a good recipe for us this year."
Colton Jones and Mason Jones, Cooper's younger brother, each had 10 points. Cooper Jones added eight points to round out a balanced effort for the Vikings.
Senior center Jake Oostman scored the Bulldogs' first six points and finished with 10 points on the night. Fellow senior Ty Smith paced Crown Point with 14 points, as Valparaiso snapped his team's four-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 4-2) will return to action Feb. 19 at Lake Central, while the Vikings (15-3, 6-0) prepare to host Northridge on Saturday.
"In close games like this, there's always a tipping point," Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. " ... At the start of the fourth quarter, they just kind of seized control of the game, and it's hard to get it back from them. There are some teams you can wrestle (the control) back from, but it's really hard against them."
Gallery: Valparaiso at Crown Point boys basketball
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Valparaiso at Crown Point
021321-spt-bbk-val-cp_13
Gallery
In this Series
WATCH NOW: Basketball Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!
-
Updated
WATCH NOW: No. 6 Valparaiso uses fourth quarter burst to down No. 4 Crown Point
-
Updated
Quimari Peterson pops in second half in No. 2 West Side's win at No. 5 Munster
-
Updated
Hanover Central clinches share of GSSC title against Calumet
- 9 updates