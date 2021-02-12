WATCH NOW: No. 6 Valparaiso uses fourth quarter burst to down No. 4 Crown Point

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cooper Jones, who has committed to Indiana for football, drilled his lone 3-point attempt from the left wing in the second quarter. As he jogged back on defense, the senior flashed three fingers in the direction of the Vikings' bench, much to the delight of his teammates.

"It was special for sure," Walls said, laughing. "You could see his reaction after the shot, I think he enjoyed making that. It was nice to see that go in."

Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said his team's 3-point shooting display may have been it's "best ever," and he commended his players for constantly moving the ball on offense.

He also noted their stellar defense in the fourth quarter, which limited Crown Point to two made field goals over the final eight minutes.