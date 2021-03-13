WATCH NOW: Valparaiso falls, West Side moves on in Class 4A regional semifinals

“He’s a heck of an athlete, a heck of a player,” Coolman said of Wesley. “He can guard about anyone.”

Colton Jones led Valpo with seven points and Cooper Jones contributed five points and a game-high nine rebounds.

“I thought we played a great defensive game. ... offensively, it just wasn’t there,” Cooper Jones said.

Coolman used the word “proud” more than once in reflecting on the Vikings’ 20-6 season.

“Under the circumstances, and missing all the offseason and all the stuff that we do that really kind of gets us to get over the hump, I credit the leadership of my seniors and my coaching staff,” Coolman said. “Obviously, today hurts. It hurts mostly just because we’re sad that it’s over. It always comes to an end earlier than you want it to.”

West Side 68, Elkhart 34: Quimari Peterson hit a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers and scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the period to enable the Cougars to take a 22-10 lead that expanded to 41-23 at the half. Via steals and blocked shots, Parion Roberson made several big defensive plays that led to baskets in transition and quick-jumping Chrishawn Christmas contributed four dunks on his way to 11 points.