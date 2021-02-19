WATCH NOW: Valparaiso stymies Chesterton for DAC title: 'They beat us in every possible way'

VALPARAISO — Last season, Chesterton squeezed past Valparaiso for the Duneland Athletic Conference crown.
This year was a completely different story.
The Times No. 4 Vikings smothered the No. 3 Trojans on Friday en route to a 49-27 victory and their fourth DAC title under coach Barak Coolman, getting a bit of revenge on their rival.
Grant Comstock, who has committed to Northwestern for baseball, provided perhaps the most exciting play of the game with a two-handed dunk in the third quarter. When the senior wing flushed the ball through the rim, the Vikings' fans — led by a zealous student section — roared with excitement.
Valparaiso was dominating, and Chesterton had no answers.
"It's always good to get a dunk toward the end of the game," Comstock said. "It just felt like we were putting a statement on the game, which we did by playing great defense."
Comstock's uncontested jam came after the Vikings forced one of the Trojans' players into a tough shot on the other end, and that proved to be a theme all game long.
The Trojans committed 16 turnovers and missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts. Junior guard Travis Grayson paced the team in scoring with 13 points but shot of 4 of 15 from the field and had five turnovers on a night in which Chesterton (16-4, 6-1) was held to nine made field goals.
"They beat us in every possible way you can beat a basketball team," Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. "That's the bottom line."
Valparaiso (16-4, 7-0) primarily used man-to-man defense Friday but has stymied its opponents with zone defenses this season, too. Coolman said he isn't afraid to switch things up depending on other teams' strengths and weaknesses.
"We just play defense," Coolman said. "Whether we're playing zone or playing man, so many of our principles go back and forth between the two. ... But at the end of the day, to win a sectional, you gotta be able to play good, solid man-to-man defense in my opinion. That's what what we're working for, and it's going to be the ultimate challenge to go up (to Chesterton) and try to win (a sectional), so we gotta keep getting better."
Comstock, who had five points and four rebounds, echoed his coach's sentiments about working toward a bigger goal than a DAC crown. However, he and his teammates were still pretty excited to accomplish their first objective of the season.
"It feels good," Cooper Jones said. "It's one more step in the road. We always love to win conference games, and Chesterton is one our biggest rivals. It was awesome, and it almost felt like a normal game (amid the coronavirus pandemic). This was the first time in forever that we had to call out plays like five times just so we could hear them."
Over 200 fans were in attendance Friday, and Jones made sure to give those rooting for the Vikings something to cheer for. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound senior, who has committed to Indiana for football, scored all nine of his points in the first half, including two three-point plays on Chesterton's Luke Lombardini.
Fellow senior Colton Jones paced the Vikings with 12 points, scoring 10 points in the second half to help his squad close out DAC play with a perfect 7-0 record.
Junior Breece Walls added 11 points, while sophomore Mason Jones, Cooper's younger brother, chipped in with eight points.
"This was huge because everybody is battling through the same adversity with guys missing time due to COVID and there are still injuries and stuff, too," Colton Jones said. "We weren't even favored to win the DAC. Crown Point and Chesterton were both favored ahead of us, so to win against good teams is huge for us."
Valparaiso will return to action Saturday at EC Central before closing out the regular season Feb. 26 at home against Hammond.
Chesterton will face Hammond on the road Saturday before playing at West Side on Feb. 26 in both teams' regular-season finale.
"We gotta be a lot better," Urban said. " ... The season is coming to an end here, and we're going to have to figure some things out really, really quickly."