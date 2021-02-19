WATCH NOW: Valparaiso stymies Chesterton for DAC title: 'They beat us in every possible way'

"They beat us in every possible way you can beat a basketball team," Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. "That's the bottom line."

Valparaiso (16-4, 7-0) primarily used man-to-man defense Friday but has stymied its opponents with zone defenses this season, too. Coolman said he isn't afraid to switch things up depending on other teams' strengths and weaknesses.

"We just play defense," Coolman said. "Whether we're playing zone or playing man, so many of our principles go back and forth between the two. ... But at the end of the day, to win a sectional, you gotta be able to play good, solid man-to-man defense in my opinion. That's what what we're working for, and it's going to be the ultimate challenge to go up (to Chesterton) and try to win (a sectional), so we gotta keep getting better."

Comstock, who had five points and four rebounds, echoed his coach's sentiments about working toward a bigger goal than a DAC crown. However, he and his teammates were still pretty excited to accomplish their first objective of the season.