HAMMOND — West Side wants to be known for its defense.
With a 3-point lead and only 42 seconds left Friday, Cougars junior guard Quimari Peterson intercepted a Hammond pass intended for center Darrell Reed. It defined the game.
“My coach always tells me to front the post so I was fronting the post. I just went for it and got the steal,” Peterson said. “We want to make defense our main focal point. If we stop the other team we win. Defense wins games.”
Times No. 4 West Side made four free throws after that and held on to beat the No. 3 Wildcats 69-62 in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
“They’re just becoming so mentally tough and developing into a really decent team,” Cougars coach Chris Buggs said. “I’m really proud of them right now.
West Side held off several Hammond surges.
Hammond shortened an early gap with a 7-0 run in the second quarter that made it 32-27. West Side built that lead back up to 12 at the half, but the Wildcats exploded after the break, cutting that lead to two points late in the third quarter.
“They were able to slow us down and we have to rebound. Gang rebounding, that’s what got away from us,” Buggs said. “We have to get into mental shape where we understand that we can’t just scrap for two quarters. We have to scrap for four quarters.”
The Cougars pushed the ball from the start and the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1) struggled with the pace, at times. West Side also dominated the boards for two quarters.
Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said he didn’t like his team’s energy to start the game.
“My bigs didn’t touch the ball (in the first half),” said. “We took too many jump shots and we didn’t utilize what our strength was. We were stressing it from the bench, to get it down there, and it just didn’t happen.”
West Side (4-2, 1-0) finished each of the last two seasons with playoff losses to Hammond, including a 50-40 upset in the 3A sectional championship in March.
“We had to get them back,” Peterson said. “Last year was tough.”
Parion Roberson led the Cougars with 17 points, grabbing nine rebounds. Peterson had 10 points.
Reggie Abram had 17 points for Hammond.
West Side left Hammond and immediately got on the bus for Southport, where it’ll play Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday.