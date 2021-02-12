West Side finding rhythm after 'eye-opening' losses, win over Cathedral

Parion Roberson caught the ball on the left wing, dribbled to his right and then used a step-back, through-the-legs crossover to free himself up for a 3-point attempt.
Nothing but net.
"It was one of those, 'What are you doing? Oh! OK, good,'" West Side coach Chris Buggs said, laughing.
The Cougars and Cathedral, which was ranked No. 3 in Class 4A by the Associated Press, had been tied early in overtime of a highly-anticipated matchup Feb. 6.
However, Roberson's nifty move and clutch jumper gave West Side a narrow lead it wouldn't relinquish as his team eventually pulled away for a 72-63 home win.
"On the step-back (3-pointer), once I hit it, I just had to be humble and get back on defense," Roberson said. "We had to get a stop because it was overtime, and you never know. I was just ready to go on defense because we needed a stop, and that's what we got."
The Cougars outscored Cathedral 11-2 in the extra period, and while Roberson's shot gave his squad a 64-61 cushion, fellow senior Quimari Peterson made sure his team didn't squander it.
With about a minute and a half left in overtime, West Side five-star prospect Jalen Washington blocked a shot by Cathedral's Tayshawn Comer, which sparked a fast break for Peterson. The explosive guard raced down the court for an acrobatic, right-handed layup that brought out an approving roar from the home crowd.
If that wasn't enough, on the Cougars' next possession, Peterson weaved his way through Cathedral's defense and as he got near the rim, he dropped off a no-look pass to Washington for a two-handed dunk.
West Side was rolling.
"That (victory) just shows that we can get through any test," Peterson said. "We just gotta keep playing hard, and we'll be fine."
Peterson finished with 23 points, Washington had 19 points and Roberson added nine points on three 3-pointers for the Cougars.
And for what it's worth, West Side has been a lot more than "fine" this season. The Cougars, who are now ranked No. 10 in Class 4A by the AP, are 14-3 and have won nine of their last 10 games. The team's three losses were to Class 4A No. 2 Lawrence North, Class 3A No. 1 Hammond and Valparaiso, who have a combined record of 43-6.
"We've grown a lot," Roberson said. "When we lost to Lawrence North, Hammond High and Valpo, those were all eye-openers. We've just been trying to gel together and work harder. Jalen always works hard, and he's working even harder, and everybody else on the team is, too. We're just doing whatever Buggs is telling us to do."
Buggs said he is pleased with his team's progress throughout its campaign. Washington, who missed all of last season with a torn right ACL, is looking more and more like a top-ranked recruit, Peterson is staking his claim as one of the best guards in the state and Roberson has proven to be the Cougars' X factor while coming off the bench.
Entering this season, Buggs knew West Side was going to have a loaded roster, and he praised his players for sacrificing some of their individual talents for the betterment of the team.
Their victory over Cathedral was the culmination of that unselfishness, he said.
"They played together. It was a big win for us, but it was also a big win for our area," Buggs said. "I feel like sometimes if we can beat a team from Indianapolis, our area will be able to get a little bit more respect."
Triple digits
Bob Burke wasn't oblivious to the naysayers when he took over Lake Station's program ahead of the 2012-13 campaign, and the chatter only grew louder when the Eagles went 2-22 during the 2015-16 season.
Instead of throwing in the towel, Burke dug in his heels.
"For years and years, you always heard, 'Lake Station is not a basketball school,'" Burke said. "You heard it everywhere you went like, 'Oh, Lake Station, that's an easy win.'"
Over the last few seasons, however, the Eagles have been anything but a pushover. Lake Station is on pace for its fourth straight winning campaign under Burke, and on Feb. 6 the Eagles earned a 74-68 victory at Washington Township to mark the 100th win of Burke's career.
Lake Station downed Hammond Academy 86-54 at home Wednesday to extend the team's winning streak to five games and bring Burke's coaching record to 101-103.
"To get 100 wins in nine years, I feel like we've built something that's been pretty consistent," Burke said. "This wasn't just one or two groups that have come through and done something well. I think we've proven that we can be pretty consistent year in and year out."
Bank shot
There were 5.2 seconds left on the clock, and Illiana Christian was down by two against Calumet.
The Vikings still had one more chance to pull out a win, and Leighton Foster made the most of it. After catching an inbound pass in front of his team's bench, the senior guard took one dribble, turned over his left shoulder and hoisted a fadeaway 3-pointer.
Game over.
Foster's last-second shot appeared to be off target, but as it traveled toward the hoop, it actually banked in off the backboard to lift Illiana Christian to an improbable 51-50 road victory Wednesday.
“I just tried to eye up the hoop as best as I could with as little time as I had,” Foster said. “I just threw up a prayer, and it went in. It felt awesome to see one go in and get that win with the guys.”
The senior finished with nine points on three 3-pointers for the Vikings, while his teammate, fellow senior Logan Van Essen, scored a game-high 22 points.
Warriors coach Dominique Nelson, who coached Foster during the Indiana Game fall league shortly before the 2020-21 season began, congratulated Foster on Twitter, even though he snapped Calumet's three-game winning streak.
"We lost (Wednesday) on a turnaround bank shot, but the crazy thing is that we lost to a very deserving kid in Leighton Foster, who played for me in a fall league and was on my championship team," Nelson tweeted. "He is a coach's dream and has a great attitude."
'Busting their (butts)'
Whiting entered its senior night on a five-game losing streak.
The Oilers emerged with a 52-46 win over Gavit on Tuesday.
"They've been busting their (butts), to be blunt," Whiting coach Aaron Mercer said. "So for them to come out and play like they did and start knocking down shots — it was a total team win. They shared the ball and played as a team."
Senior guard Diandre Marshall paced the Oilers with 15 points, sophomore guard Nolan Toth added 12 points and senior guard Tony Madrueno chipped in with nine points.
Mercer said he was thrilled to see his team's hard work pay off, especially for Marshall and Madrueno, who are Whiting's lone seniors.
"(That victory) meant the world to those two," Mercer said. "Going in, the other kids understood what it would mean to our seniors, and I think that really gave them the extra boost to perform well for those two."