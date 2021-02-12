West Side finding rhythm after 'eye-opening' losses, win over Cathedral

Instead of throwing in the towel, Burke dug in his heels.

"For years and years, you always heard, 'Lake Station is not a basketball school,'" Burke said. "You heard it everywhere you went like, 'Oh, Lake Station, that's an easy win.'"

Over the last few seasons, however, the Eagles have been anything but a pushover. Lake Station is on pace for its fourth straight winning campaign under Burke, and on Feb. 6 the Eagles earned a 74-68 victory at Washington Township to mark the 100th win of Burke's career.

Lake Station downed Hammond Academy 86-54 at home Wednesday to extend the team's winning streak to five games and bring Burke's coaching record to 101-103.

"To get 100 wins in nine years, I feel like we've built something that's been pretty consistent," Burke said. "This wasn't just one or two groups that have come through and done something well. I think we've proven that we can be pretty consistent year in and year out."

Bank shot

There were 5.2 seconds left on the clock, and Illiana Christian was down by two against Calumet.